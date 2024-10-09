Don't let the pastel keys fool you -- this is the best keyboard for typing and now it's only $99

I've been a keyboard aficionado for three decades and my preference is always for the best typing experience, not necessarily the best gaming experience. That's why, for me, only clicky key switches with just the right amount of travel and tactile feedback will do. For years, I insisted on using an old IBM Model M keyboard because of its awesome "Buckling Spring" switches. But now there are keyboards that even surpass that classic.

Enter the Cooler Master MK770, which is now my daily driver at home and, thus far, the best typing keyboard I've ever used. This 96-percent keyboard uses a combination of Kailh Box White V2 switches (it's also available with linear Box Red switches) and a gasket mount to offer a near-perfect typing feel.

Cooler Master MK770 Wireless, 96 percent keyboard: now $99 at Amazon (was $114)

This wireless keyboard comes with Kailh Box White V2 switches, the best clicky switches on the market, along with a comfy gasket mount. It can also connect to three Bluetooth devices, a 2.4-GHz connection and wired. Make sure to buy the SKU with the Box White switches and click the coupon box to get it at this all-time low price.

Kailh's Box White clicky switches have long been the best for typing because they have a little less travel than traditional Cherry MX Blue switches (3.6mm vs 4mm) but still feel deep. They require a solid 45 grams of force to actuate, which is light but not too light and they make a wonderful, clean clicking sound. The V2 model is just a little bit smoother than V1.

Then there's the gasket mounting, which uses a rubberized material to hold the metal board that holds the switches place. This provides just a little bit of give so it doesn't feel like you're slamming up against a rock when you bottom out.

And the 96 percent layout of the MK770 is just awesome. It allows the board to be almost as narrow as a tenkeyless keyboard but gives you the full numpad, arrow keys, and Pg Up / Pg Dn / Del and Ins. There's even room for a volume dial. If you don't like numpads, do what I do and remap your numberpad into media keys or hot keys.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The MK770 comes in two colorways: Gray and Macaron, the latter of which is on sale right now for $99 at Amazon (after you click the coupon button). I have the Macaron and it is a very loud combination of pastel colors: a mint green chassis with a combination of mint green, pink and pastel yellow key caps. I like it the garrish aesthetic, but if you don't, you can change out the key caps or spend a little more for the gray model. The most important thing is the typing experience.

I've spent all this time talking about the typing experience, because that's what matters most to me, but this is also a highly-functional wireless keyboard as it can connect to up to five devices at once. There's a 2.4-GHz wireless dongle, which conveniently has a little garage to store it near the keyboard's left foot. The MK770 also can support up to three different Bluetooth devices and can work in wired mode. You can toggle between Windows and Mac layouts.

This is also a hot-swappable keyboard so if you, for some reason, decide you want to try switches other than the Kailh Box White V2 switches it came with, you can provide your own. There are also a ton of RGB light show options. The Cooler Master software is so-so; I never use it, but it's adequate for controlling the RGB.

If you want the best typing experience, you like clicky keys (and you should), then there's no better keyboard value than the Cooler Master MK770. Just make sure you get it with the Kailh Box White V2 switches.

