Our favorite productivity mouse, Logitech's MX Master 3S drops to $78 for a limited time

A favorite productivity mouse for some of Tom's Hardware's editors, the MX Master 3S is a comfortable, ergonomically designed mouse that has improved over several generations of the MX Master mouse range. This version of the MX Master is the 3S and comes with quiet switches that don't annoy you or your colleagues while you're busy clicking away doing your work. Today's deal features not only the MX Master 3S mouse, but also a free travel case for the mouse, there are a few hoops to jump through to get this deal, but luckily nothing too taxing.

Head to Logitech's website to get this limited-time deal on Logitech's MX Master 3S mouse for just $78 - reduced from the usual $99 MSRP. This is a great price for this productivity mouse favorite, and it also comes with a free travel case with this offer. To get the $78 total you first have to add the mouse (pick your favorite color) to the Cart. You'll notice that a free MX Travel Case has been added, and then while in the Cart add the "Complimentary Subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud" for $20 off the total.

The MX Master 3S is not only the daily driver for some of our editors but was originally awarded an Editor's Choice Award when we reviewed the Logitech MX Master 3S. Featuring a mouse wheel that can switch between a ratcheted feel or a smooth feel, customizable buttons, amazing comfort, and great build quality.

Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse: now $78 at Logitech (was $99)

The best productivity mouse, the MX Master 3S has 3 wireless profiles, five customizable buttons, and a side scroll wheel. The scroll wheel can be tight or smooth and has up to an 8,000 DPI resolution.

There's plenty of connectivity, with the MX Master 3S able to connect to up to three different devices via either Bluetooth or the proprietary Logitech Logi Bolt USB receiver that comes with it. The MX Master 3S is of course a wireless mouse, but when it comes to recharging the mouse you can still keep going while the mouse charges over its USB-A to USB-C cable.