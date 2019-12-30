WD's 10TB Elements External Hard Drive Is Down To $160

Western Digital's Elements external hard drives have been popular for what seems like an eternity, and the 10 TB version has now seen a price drop down to $160 on Amazon. This makes it an extremely affordable way to get yourself tons of external storage, so if you're in the market: put this external hard drive on your shortlist.

The WD Elements 10 TB external HDD connects to your system with only USB 3.0 and doesn't come with any other fancy tech. You can jump up to the 'My Book' variant to get access to WD's software suite that helps you manage automatic backups as well as password protection with hardware encryption, but truth be told, you can achieve the same thing using Windows' built-in tools such as BitLocker.

WD Elements 10 TB External HDD: Was $180, Now $160.

At 1.6 cents per GB, WD's Elements Desktop external hard drive is a storage bargain. What more do you want?

Of course, do be sure to avoid storing mission-critical copies of your data on an external hard drive only - the point is to use it as a backup or for storage of non-critical data that you can afford to lose, though you could always just buy two of them, periodically keep the second unit synced up, and then store it away at a remote location or a fire-safe.

Given that Amazon hasn't listed the WD Elements Desktop 10 TB as a 'savings' deal, we suspect that this price is here to stay.

