Today's Best PCIe SSD Deal: 1TB WD Black SN750 Is on Sale for Just £130 (45% Off)

It was a long time coming, but with the launch of the WD Black SN700, Western Digital finally got in the super fast SSD game with a really competitive M.2 PCIe with NVMe support. At the time It was up there with the best even the likes of Samsung could come up with on the PCIe 3.0 platform.

This deal we've spotted however is actually the follow up drive the WD Black SN750 and it's even better. At launch in early 2018, this 1TB model would have set you back around £250. Now it's yours for just £130. That's a great deal and it makes it just within a few pounds of its pricing in the recent Black Friday sale too.

For your money you get an M.2 SSD with a quad-lane PCIe interface that's good for a claimed 3,470Mb/s reads and 3,000MB/s writes. In fact, this 1TB version is the optimal choice among the SN750 capacity options. it has the fastest performance across the board, including 515K IOPS for reads and 560K for writes.

WD Black SN750 1TB SSD: Was £235, now £130

If you're looking for a combo of very high performance, affordable pricing and decent capacity, you'll struggle to beat this Amazon deal on WD's 1TB Black SN750 M.2 PCIe SSD. View Deal

Specifications

Capacity 1TB Interface M.2 PCIe 3.0 Control Protocol NVMe Controller Custom Western Digital NAND Type SanDisk 64-layer 3D TLC Sequential Read / Write 3,470 / 3,000 MB/s Read / Write IOPS 515K / 560K Warranty 5 Years

If you're after more specifics, this drive is in the 2280 M.2 form factor and sports WD's in-house controller chip. It's claimed to be good for 600TB of writes and comes backed with a fulsome five-year warranty. Oh, and that solid performance comes courtesy of high quality SanDisk 64-layer TLC NAND memory.

Testing indicates this 1TB drive has around 12GB of SLC cache, after which write performance is still in the region of 1,500MB/s. All round, it's a very nice package and for close to half the price it was in 2018, a fantastic deal. You can read our full review of the WD Black SN750 here, for more detail.

