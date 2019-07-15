Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Deals On Razer Gear

Amazon Prime Day is one of those rare occasions where you can find computer components at very attractive prices. If you're looking to replace your worn out mouse, creaking headset or boring membrane keyboard, Razer has a bunch of cool toys that might be of interest to you.
The gaming peripheral specialist is currently running some hard-to-resist deals on a plethora of its products, starting from mice, keyboards, headsets up to gaming smartphones and routers. Some of the more noteworthy deals include the DeathAdder Elite and Naga Trinity, which occupy the first and second spot on our list of best gaming mice for 2019, and the Huntsman Elite, which is the runner-up on our list of best gaming keyboards for 2019.
The DeathAdder Elite is Razer's flagship gaming mouse that features a true 16,000 DPI (Dots Per Inch) optical sensor capable of tracking up to 450 IPS (Inches Per Second). The mouse has an ergonomic design for right-handed users and weights around 105 grams. It utilizes Razer's mechanical mouse switches, which are rated for up to 50 million clicks. The mouse comes with customizable RGB lighting and up to seven programmable buttons. The DeathAdder Elite typically goes for $69.99 but it can be yours today for just $34.99.
The Razer Naga Trinity also boasts a 16,000 DPI 5G optical sensor and 450 IPS tracking. The mouse weights 120 grams and comes with three interchangeable side panels with 2, 7 and 12-button configurations. In total, you can have up to 19 programmable buttons at your disposal. Being a gaming mouse, the Razer Naga Trinity obviously has customizable RGB lighting. The mouse has a $99.99 MSRP, but it's available for $54.99.
The Razer Huntsman Elite is one of the brand's newest offerings that employs the opto-mechanical switches. Razer touts a lifespan up to 100 million keystrokes. The RGB lighting on the keyboard consists of 38 different customizable zones. It has an ergonomic wrist rest so you don't get tired from long gaming sessions. There are dedicated media controls on the keyboard as well as onboard storage to save up to five user profiles. The MSRP for the Razer Huntsman Elite is $199.99. During Amazon Prime Day, you can purchase it for $174.99.
If you're looking for something a little more specific, we've gathered all the Razer deals on Amazon Prime Day and grouped them into different categories for your viewing convenience.
Razer Gaming Keyboards
|Product
|MSRP
|Prime Day
|Discount
|BlackWidow X Chroma (Mercury White)
|$149.99
|$89.99
|40%
|Ornata Chroma Keyboard
|$99.99
|$59.99
|40%
|Huntsman Keyboard
|$149.99
|$99.99
|33%
|BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
|$169.99
|$114.99
|32%
|Orbweaver Chroma - Elite RGB Mechanical Gaming Keypad
|$129.99
|$89.99
|31%
|Tartarus V2 Mecha Membrane Keypad
|$79.99
|$59.99
|25%
|Cynosa Chroma - Gaming Keyboard
|$59.99
|$44.99
|25%
|Huntsman Elite Opto-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
|$199.99
|$174.99
|13%
Razer Gaming Mice
|Product
|MSRP
|Prime Day
|Discount
|Lancehead Tournament Edition Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse
|$79.99
|$34.99
|56%
|DeathAdder Elite Ergonomic Gaming Mouse
|$69.99
|$34.99
|50%
|Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse
|$99.99
|$54.99
|45%
|Atheris Wireless Productivity Mouse (Bluetooth/2.4GHz)
|$49.99
|$31.99
|36%
|Mamba Elite Full RGB Gaming Mouse
|$89.99
|$59.99
|33%
|Mamba HyperFlux Wireless Gaming Mouse & Mouse Pad
|$249.99
|$189.99
|24%
Razer Mouse Mats & Accessories
|Product
|MSRP
|Prime Day
|Discount
|Firefly Chroma Cloth Gaming Mousepad
|$59.99
|$34.99
|42%
|Goliathus Chroma Gaming Mouse Mat
|$39.99
|$29.99
|25%
|Goliathus Chroma Extended RGB Gaming Mouse Mat
|$59.99
|$44.99
|25%
|Chroma Laptop Stand
|$99.99
|$74.99
|25%
|Invicta Mercury Edition Hard Mouse Mat
|$59.99
|$49.99
|17%
Razer Headsets & Speakers
|Product
|MSRP
|Prime Day
|Discount
|Electra V2 Analog Headset
|$59.99
|$29.99
|50%
|Razer Nari Wireless Headset
|$149.99
|$99.99
|33%
|Kraken Tournament Edition - Wired Gaming Headset - Black
|$99.99
|$69.99
|30%
|Kraken Tournament Edition - Wired Gaming Headset - Green
|$99.99
|$69.99
|30%
|Razer Nari Ultimate - Wireless Haptic Gaming Headset
|$199.99
|$149.99
|25%
|Ifrit Headset Low-Profile Condenser Mic and USB Audio Enhanced Bundle
|$99.99
|$75.99
|24%
|Kraken 2019 - Gaming Headset - Quartz
|$79.99
|$62.99
|21%
|Nommo Chroma PC Gaming Speakers
|$149.99
|$119.99
|20%
Razer Streaming Gear
|Product
|MSRP
|Prime Day
|Discount
|Seiren X - Cardioid Condenser Microphone
|$99.99
|$69.99
|30%
|Kiyo Ring Light Equipped Camera
|$99.99
|$69.99
|30%
Razer Controllers & Sticks
|Product
|MSRP
|Prime Day
|Discount
|Wolverine Tournament Edition Xbox / PC Console Controller
|$119.99
|$84.99
|29%
|Wolverine Ultimate Xbox / PC Console Controller
|$159.99
|$124.99
|22%
|Panthera Evo Tournament Arcade Stick
|$199.99
|$169.99
|15%
Razer Mobile, Systems & Router
|Product
|MSRP
|Prime Day
|Discount
|Portal Wi-Fi Router
|$149.99
|$69.99
|53%
|Razer Phone 2
|$799.99
|$399.99
|50%
|Blade 15 Laptop - GTX 1060/128GB SSD + 1TB HDD
|$1,599.99
|$1,099.99
|31%
|Sila - MEsha Gaming Router
|$249.99
|$189.99
|24%
For more savings, check out our list of best Amazon Prime Day deals and best PC hardware deals overall as well as dedicated lists of current sales on SSDs, CPUs, GPUs, and gaming laptops.