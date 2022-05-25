Best Memorial Day Deals: Gaming Laptops, CPUs, Monitors and More

Memorial Day weekend is almost upon and we’ve been researching some great deals to help you save a few bucks on some PC hardware and peripherals.

If you're looking for a new or second monitor, or those old gaming headphones are looking a little worse for wear then hopefully we got you covered. We’ve found some huge savings across gaming PCs, laptops, and CPUs as well, which should help to save you some money.

We will be updating this page during the week and up until Memorial Day itself, so if any new deals pop up they will be listed here - be sure to check back daily for any updates.

Here are our best picks so far, but hurry, because these sales don’t last for very long.

Best Memorial Day Gaming PC deals

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 45L: was $2,699, now $2,449 at HP (opens in new tab)

The Omen 45L comes complete with an Intel Core i7-12700K, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 with 10GB of GDDR6X VRAM, HyperX 16GB DDR4 (3733MHz) XMP RAM, and a 512GB WD Black PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 30L: was $1,349, now $1,149 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This iteration of the Omen 30L comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Vengeance a7200 Series Gaming PC: was $2,249, now $1,999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Corsair Gaming PC includes an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 16GBs of RGB PRO DDR4 Memory, and a 1TB SSD. All wrapped up in one of Corsair's lovely cases.

Best Memorial Day Gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Alienware X15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,999, now $1,959 at Dell (opens in new tab)

This Dell Alienware X15 Gaming Laptop features a powerful RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and an 11th Gen Core i7-11800H CPU. Other specs include 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,979 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 15 (RTX 3070): was $1,539, now $1,049 with code LEGIONDEAL2 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop features a 15-inch FHD 165Hz screen powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM (3200MHz), and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Best Memorial Day Monitor deals

(opens in new tab) LG 32GP850 UltraGear 32-Inch Gaming Monitor: was $596 now $396 at Adorama (opens in new tab)

The 32-inch UltraGear GP850 is a QHD Nano IPS LCD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10 functionality that makes the most out of its DCI-P3 98% Color Gamut. Connectivity wise the monitor supports two HDMI 2.0 ports and 1 Display port 1.4.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Z35P 35-inch Curved Monitor: was $799, now $574 at B&H (opens in new tab)

The Acer Predator Z35P is a 35-inch curved gaming monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 100Hz refresh rate, and a 3440x1440 resolution. This monitor also uses Nvidia G-Sync technology.

(opens in new tab) Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Gaming Monitor: was $589, now $299 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Available at an all-time low price, our favorite monitor sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Operating at a speedy 165 Hz in FreeSync or G-Sync, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut.

Best Memorial Day CPU deals

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU: was $449, now $309 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 3.8GHz eight core, 16 thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rig, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz, and support for overclocking.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i7-12700F: was $329, now $312 at Amazon

The Core i7-12700F wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of 8 Performance-cores and 4 Efficiency-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 4.9 GHz and nearly matches the gaming prowess of the 12900K.

Best Memorial Day Headsets, Mice, and Keyboards deals

(opens in new tab) Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $159, now $139 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With an ultra-lightweight design (63 grams) and a 25K DPI sensor, this mouse is designed to be fast, manoeuvrable, and accurate in games that require precision.

(opens in new tab) NZXT Function Mini TKL Mechanical Keyboard: was $120, now $99 at GameStop (opens in new tab)

The NZXT Function is a TenKeyLess board with an aluminum top plate. The keyboard comes with smooth linear switches that can be swapped to another switch of your choosing due to the keyboard being hot-swappable.

