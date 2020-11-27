Das Keyboard 4C TKL With MX Brown Hits New $111 Low

A mechanical keyboard is something a lot of casual typists don’t consider, but like how snagging a nice mattress can make all the difference for your sleep, it’s one of the easiest ways to make your typing experience more efficient and comfortable. Maybe the reason it doesn’t occur to a lot of people is because so many of the best mechanical keyboard are decked out for gaming, but there are great typing options for productivity, too. Take the Das Keyboard 4C TKL, which is now at its lowest price ever: $111.



The Das Keyboard 4C TKL is an RGB-less, aluminum-paneled, Cherry MX Brown-using keyboard with gray keycaps and an included ruler, in case you didn’t already realize that this is meant for office work. The one productivity concession it makes is its lack of a tenkey, which is actually a first for this brand, but that does also make it easier to fit on your desk.

Das Keyboard 4C TKL: was $140, now $111 at Amazon This keyboard proves that mechanical switches don’t just belong to gamers, giving productivity users a stylish, sturdy typer with comfortable switches that make working for long hours much easier on your fingers.View Deal

The key selling point behind this keyboard is its sturdy construction and classy look. It’s got PBT keycaps and an aluminum top panel, plus rather than having feet, it uses a cute and genuinely helpful detachable ruler to give it extra height. It doesn’t have a ton of features- there’s no lighting or onboard memory or even dedicated media keys. But if you just need to be able to type comfortably, the 4C TKL makes for an easy pick this Black Friday.

For more savings, check our list of best Black Friday deals overall, best Black Friday monitor deals, best Black Friday SSD deals, best Black Friday CPU deals, best Black Friday graphics card deals, best Black Friday laptop deals, best Black Friday gaming PC deals and best Black Friday Raspberry Pi deals.