Razer Blade 15” Gaming Laptop With RTX 2080, $600 off This Cyber Monday

We’ve found a killer deal on one of Razer’s latest Blade 15 Gaming Laptops. Complete with an Intel Core i7, 6 core 12 thread processor (capable of reaching up to 4.1 GHz clock speeds), an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q, a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS display, 16GB of DDR4 running in dual channel (and upgradeable to 64GB total), and a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD this well packed machine is currently 20% off on Amazon during Cyber Monday.

Razer Blade 15” Gaming Laptop: was $3,000 now $2,400

The RTX 2080 beating at the heart of this gaming notebook will be more than capable of driving any and all games you throw at it at well beyond that 144 Hz refresh that the Blade 15 is touting, even in its Max-Q config. View Deal

Slick Design

Aside from the impeccable hardware hidden away inside, the Blade also comes with one of the sleekest designs we’ve seen in the industry. With clean crisp lines, a lovely brushed aluminum finish (albeit it is a bit of a fingerprint magnet), and a seriously smooth keyboard and track pad combination, it’s a laptop that screams premium.

As for connectivity, you get 3x USB 3.1 type A, 1x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port, Intel Wireless A/C, Bluetooth 5, and a Windows Hello ready built-in IR HD webcam (with a max res of 720p) The only downside? Well weren’t exactly surprised given just how thin this thing is (dimensions sit at 17.8 x 235 x 355 mm), but there’s no in-built ethernet port.

It pumps out some pretty significant numbers too for performance, you can check out our full review of the Razer Blade 15 here.

