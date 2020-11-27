1TB WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD is Just $90 on Black Friday

Looking to get rid of some spinning platters? Western Digital is selling the WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD in a 1TB capacity for just $89.99, down from $129.99, at its own store.

In our review of the WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD, we called it the "best DRAMless SSD yet." If you're looking for a quick, no frills boot drive or something to store games and files, this will do the job for you at a great price.



We also liked that Western Digital offers a five-year warranty on this drive.



WD claims that it offers sequential reads of 2400 MB/s and sequential writes at 1950MB/s.