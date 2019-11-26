Phanteks AMP Series 550W Power Supply Review

Phanteks AMP Series 550W deals Phanteks AMP 550W 80 Plus... Amazon £117.99 View

The Phanteks Amps model with 550W capacity achieves high enough performance, and it is dead silent, thanks to its increased efficiency, over the previous Seasonic Focus Plus platform, and non-aggressive fan profile. It uses the new Focus Plus Gold platform, so besides higher efficiency, its protection features are also enhanced, especially the inrush current protection. The most notable competitors are the Corsair RM550x, the EVGA 550 G3, which soon enough won't be available, and of course, the similar capacity Seasonic Focus Plus Gold (GX-550) unit.

Phanteks cooperated again with Seasonic, and the outcome was the Amp series, which includes three models, with capacities ranging from 550W to 750W. All are based on the newest version of Seasonic's Focus Plus Gold platform, so we expect good performance and increase reliability, even under harsh conditions.

All Amps models, including the smallest model, come with two EPS connectors. Back in the day, most power supplies with less than 750W capacity only had one EPS, but the times change fast, so most brands chose to increase that number. It probably is an overkill for a 550W unit to have two EPS connectors since each of them can deliver up to 336W, and there are also two PCIe 6+2 pin connectors that can deliver up to 150W each. Still, it will make it future-proof and compatible with the majority of high-end mainboards that need extra juice for the CPU.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Max. DC Output 550W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, ETA-A (88-91%) Noise LAMBDA-A++ (<15 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA1225H12F-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 140mm Weight 1.49 kg (3.28 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 45 3 0.3 Watts 100 550 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 550

Cables and Connectors

Modular Cables Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm) 1 1 18-22AWG Yes 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (750mm) 2 2 18AWG No SATA (420mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 2 8 18AWG No SATA (300mm+150mm) 1 2 18AWG No 4 pin Molex (450mm+120mm+120mm) 1 3 18AWG No 4 pin Molex to SATA 3.3V Adapter (150mm+150mm) 1 2 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1370mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

All cables have sufficient length, and plenty of connectors are provided for the wattage of this unit. Our only complaint is the small distance between the 4-pin Molex connectors, which should be 160mm, at least.

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Discharge IC Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1006 (600V, 10A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETS 2x Champion GPT13N50D (500V, 13A, 0.49Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x NXP BYC8-600(600V, 8A @ 109°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Hitachi (400V, 390uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, HU) Main Switchers 4x Champion GPT10N50AD (500V, 9.7A, 0.7Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX Resonant Controllers Champion CM6901T6 Topology Primary side: Full-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETS 2x Nexperia PSMN2R6-40YS(40V, 100A @ 100°C, 5.3mOhm @ 175°C) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: 6x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 3x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 2x Nichicon (2-5,000h @ 105°C, HD), 3x Nichicon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, HE)

Polymers: 9x FPCAP, 2x NIC, 4x United Chemi-Con Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527V (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Hong Hua HA1225H12F-Z (120mm, 12V, 0.58A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1xPFC P10V45SP SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller Excelliance MOS EM8569

All AMP models are based on the second, and more recent, version of the Seasonic Focus Plus Gold line.

The design is clean, and the small PCB is not densely populated. Hence the airflow is unobstructed. Moreover, the build quality is excellent, and the parts that Seasonic uses are of high quality as well. That's why the company is confident enough to provide such an extended warranty.

The transient filter has two stages, as in the majority of PSUs, and it includes all necessary components.

Both bridge rectifiers are bolted onto a small, dedicated, heat sink.

Right in front of the APFC's converters FETs and boost diode, there is the NTC thermistor, responsible for protection against large inrush currents, and its bypass relay.

There are four primary switching FETs, arranged into a full-bridge topology. It is rare to see a low-mid capacity PSU featuring this topology, which is mostly used in >1kW PSUs.

The FETs that regulated the +12V rail are installed on the solder side of the PCB. The two heat sinks above them assist in their cooling.

The minor rails are generated through two Voltage Regulator Modules (VRMs).

Besides electrolytic caps, with the majority of them having a pretty long lifetime, many polymer caps are also used for filtering purposes.

At the front of the modular board we find four polymer caps and three large electrolytic ones.

The soldering quality is good.

Hong Hua provides reliable fans at reasonable prices, and this is why many OEMs prefer its products nowadays, including Seasonic of course. This specific model uses a fluid dynamic bearing, which offers a long lifetime.

