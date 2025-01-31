Pick up an iBUYPOWER desktop PC (with RTX 4070 Super) for a fraction of the price of an RTX 5090 — now just $1,399

For much less than the price of an Nvidia RTX 5090 GPU, you can pick up a 1080/1440p gaming PC without breaking the bank or spending anywhere near $2,000. Today's deal might be a good option if you're searching for a fairly budget gaming PC. The iBUYPOWER Slate Mesh 8 uses a select combination of hardware to let you play the latest games without pushing the budget too high.

Snag the iBUYPOWER Slate Mesh 8 gaming PC at Costco for just $1,399. With an Intel Core i9-14900F processor, this prebuilt PC will ensure you have enough powerful hardware components to play any of the latest demanding AAA games and comfortably use the PC for work or study. The top-tier Intel processor combined with powerful mid-tier graphics is more than enough for most tasks.

The Slate Mesh chassis comes complete with customizable RGB lighting via the included fans, which helps to brighten up your gaming area, adding a little lighting flair to your setup. The case features plenty of mesh paneling and is designed to help keep your components cool during intense gaming sessions with unrestricted airflow.

iBUYPOWER Slate Mesh 8 Gaming PC: now $1,399 at Costco (was $1,699)

A pre-built gaming PC from iBUYPOWER. This model, called the Slate Mesh 8, features great components for 1080p/1440p gaming. Packed in the tower are an Nvidia RTX 4070 Super GPU, Intel Core i9-14900F processor, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 2TB SSD for your operating system and games.

Inside this PC is a combination of Intel's top-tier 14900F 24-core processor (eight P-Cores, 16 E-Cores), Nvidia's RTX 4070 Super 12GB graphics card, a large 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage.

With this combination of parts, you can experience stunning visuals and smooth gameplay with advanced graphics rendering, including DLSS frame generation. The RTX 4070 Super card only comes with 12GB of VRAM, so it will be limited to new and future games and applications that may require more. Also, bear in mind that 90% or more of the current games out in the wild don't require anywhere near 12GB to run well.