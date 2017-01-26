As CPU performance hits new and unforeseen heights, processors increasingly spend time waiting on data from hard drives. This is what makes storage today's most glaring bottleneck, and overcoming it requires an SSD. Frankly, the real-world differences between SSDs in a desktop environment aren't altogether large. The most noticeable performance increase occurs when you go from a hard disk to just about any solid-state drive.
MyDigitalSSD BPX (240GB)250GB Mainstream
- Capacity (Raw / User)
- 256GB / 240GB
- Form Factor
- double-sided M.2 2280
- Interface / Protocol
- PCIe 3.0 x4 / NVMe
- NAND
- Flash Forward 15nm 2D MLC
- Controller
- Phison PS5007-E7
- DRAM
- Nanya DDR3
- Sequential Read
- up to 2,600 MB/s
- Sequential Write
- up to 1,300 MB/s
- Random Read
- up to 150,000 IOPS
- Random Write
- up to 265,000 IOPS
- Encryption
- AES 256-Bit
- Endurance (TBW)
- 700
- Product Number
- MDNVME80-BPX-0256
- Warranty
- 5 Years
Samsung 950 Pro (256GB)250GB Enthusiast
- Capacity (Raw / User)
- 256GB / 256GB
- Form Factor
- single-sided M.2 2280
- Interface / Protocol
- PCIe 3.0 x4 / NVMe
- NAND
- Samsung 32-Layer MLC (128Gb Die)
- Controller
- Samsung UBX 3-Core
- DRAM
- Samsung LPDDR3 512 MB
- Sequential Read
- 2,200 MB/s
- Sequential Write
- 900 MB/s
- Random Read
- 270,000 IOPS
- Random Write
- 85,000 IOPS
- Encryption
- AES 256-bit, TCG Opal, IEEE-1667
- Endurance (TBW)
- 200
- Product Number
- MZ-V5P256BW
- Warranty
- 5 Years
MyDigitalSSD BPX (480GB)500GB Mainstream
- Capacity (Raw / User)
- 512GB / 480GB
- Form Factor
- double-sided M.2 2280
- Interface / Protocol
- PCIe 3.0 x4 / NVMe
- NAND
- Flash Forward 15nm 2D MLC
- Controller
- Phison PS5007-E7
- DRAM
- Nanya DDR3
- Sequential Read
- up to 2,600 MB/s
- Sequential Write
- up to 1,300 MB/s
- Random Read
- up to 150,000 IOPS
- Random Write
- up to 265,000 IOPS
- Encryption
- AES 256-bit
- Endurance (TBW)
- 1400
- Product Number
- MDNVME80-BPX-0512
- Warranty
- 5 Years
Samsung 960 Pro (512GB)500GB Enthusiast
- Capacity (Raw / User)
- 512GB / 512GB
- Form Factor
- single-sided M.2 2280
- Interface / Protocol
- PCIe 3.0 x4 / NVMe
- NAND
- Samsung 48-Layer MLC (256Gb Die)
- Controller
- Samsung Polaris
- DRAM
- Samsung 512 MB LPDDR3
- Sequential Read
- 3,500 MB/s
- Sequential Write
- 2,100 MB/s
- Random Read
- 330,000 IOPS
- Random Write
- 330,000 IOPS
- Encryption
- AES 256-bit, TCG Opal
- Endurance (TBW)
- 400
- Product Number
- MZ-V6P512BW
- Warranty
- 5 Years
Samsung 960 EVO NVMe (1TB)1TB Mainstream
- Capacity (Raw / User)
- 1024GB / 1024GB
- Form Factor
- single-sided M.2 2280
- Interface / Protocol
- PCIe 3.0 x4 / NVMe
- NAND
- Samsung 48-Layer TLC (256Gb Die)
- Controller
- Samsung Polaris
- DRAM
- Samsung LPDDR3 1GB
- Sequential Read
- 3,200 MB/s
- Sequential Write
- 1,900 MB/s
- Random Read
- 380,000 IOPS
- Random Write
- 360,000 IOPS
- Encryption
- AES 256-bit, TCG Opal
- Endurance (TBW)
- 400
- Product Number
- MZ-V6E1T0
- Warranty
- 3 Years
Samsung 960 Pro (1TB)1TB Enthusiast
- Capacity (Raw / User)
- 1024GB / 1024TB
- Form Factor
- single-sided M.2 2280
- Interface / Protocol
- PCIe 3.0 x4 / NVMe
- NAND
- Samsung 48-Layer MLC (256Gb Die)
- Controller
- Samsung Polaris
- DRAM
- Samsung 1,024 MB LPDDR3
- Sequential Read
- 3,500 MB/s
- Sequential Write
- 2,100 MB/s
- Random Read
- 440,000 IOPS
- Random Write
- 360,000 IOPS
- Encryption
- AES 256-bit, TCG Opal
- Endurance (TBW)
- 800
- Product Number
- MZ-V6P1T0BW
- Warranty
- 5 Years
Samsung 960 Pro (2TB)2TB Enthusiast
- Capacity (Raw / User)
- 2064GB / 2064GB
- Form Factor
- single-sided M.2 2280
- Interface / Protocol
- PCIe 3.0 x4 / NVMe
- NAND
- Samsung 48-Layer MLC (256Gb Die)
- Controller
- Samsung Polaris
- DRAM
- Samsung 1,024 MB LPDDR3
- Sequential Read
- 3,500 MB/s
- Sequential Write
- 2,100 MB/s
- Random Read
- 440,000 IOPS
- Random Write
- 360,000 IOPS
- Encryption
- AES 256-bit, TCG Opal
- Endurance (TBW)
- 1200
- Product Number
- MZ-V6P2T0BW
- Warranty
- 5 Years
January 2017 Updates
While consumer SSD prices typically drop 15% at the start of the holiday shopping season, this past year didn’t see the annual price drop. We warned readers about an impending industry-wide NAND flash shortage, which saw prices increase across the board.
The BPX may be the best overall SSD value on the market. The 480GB model delivers an impressive 1,400 TBW endurance rating, which is even higher than Samsung’s flagship 960 Pro 2TB.
Samsung seems to be the hardest hit from the NAND shortage. The company has the best flash available, and even its consumer products have taken on roles in large data centers. Samsung supplies many of the large all-flash array systems with off-the-shelf and custom form-factor products. That market continues to grow at a rapid pace. Samsung ran into yield issues during its transition to 48-layer 256Gbit flash. The stunted output and data center demand hurt the availability of consumer products transitioning to the new flash, resulting in a delay for new products like the 960 series. We recently reviewed the 960 EVO, and the 1TB model won the Editor Recommended award.
The 960 series, as well as some other Samsung SSDs, ship with a code to download Watch Dogs 2. I haven’t played the game, but it looks exciting. Some stores like Newegg and Amazon allow third-party companies to sell products, but not all of them will have the free game offer, so shop carefully.
MyDigitalSSD and Samsung now dominate the NVMe SSD charts. The Samsung OEM SM961 is MIA. This line continues to suffer from poor availability, but it is still an exceptional value if you can find it for sale without a six-month wait.
Best 256GB PCIe SSDs
The MyDigitalSSD BPX is a newcomer to our list. It features a Phison E7 controller in an M.2 2280 form factor. This NVMe SSD runs circles around the Intel 600p that ships with lower performing 3D TLC flash. Like the other high-performance SSDs on the market, the BPX still uses MLC flash.
Samsung replaced the 950 Pro series with the 960 Pro series, so look for some discontinued values for the older series. The 960 Pro models do not reach down to the low 256GB capacity that you can found with the TLC-based 960 EVO. Even though the technology is a year old, the 950 Pro is a great drive.
Best 512GB PCIe SSDs
The MyDigitalSSD BPX 480GB delivers a massive 1,400 TBW, which is the highest endurance rating of any consumer SSD on the market. Despite the high-endurance claim, this is our choice for the mainstream 512GB-class NVMe SSD. This Phison E7-based drive is not as fast as the Patriot Hellfire M.2, but the difference is slight and it shrinks even more during real-world workloads. The drive has a $199.99 MSRP, but you can gain some added savings by ordering the drive directly from MyDigitalDiscount.com.
Samsung's new flagship model, the 960 Pro, features technologies that make this the most advanced consumer SSD to ship. Samsung incorporated the DRAM into the controller package to save space. The company also embedded a copper strip in the label to help wick heat away from the controller.
Best 1TB PCIe SSDs
Samsung will not ship the 960 EVO 1TB until December, but some resellers have preorder promotions available now. The Intel 600p and MyDigitalSSD BPX 1TB products are not shipping yet, so your options in this capacity are limited, at best. Samsung never released a 950 Pro 1TB model, either. The 960 EVO looks to be your best choice for value until 2017.
The 960 Pro SSDs are very fast and feature rich, but they are also expensive. The SSDs tip the scale at over $600, and we’re not sure if a single casual user would still pay $0.60 per gigabyte for an SSD. Professional users will gladly fork over the dough for increased productivity. If you need more than 1TB, then look for the 960 Pro 2TB model and find a good tax attorney who can write it off. The 960 Pro 2TB retails for $1,299.
Best 2TB PCIe SSDs
The 2TB Samsung 960 EVO is the only product in the 2TB class at this time. But even after more products come to market, it will likely still be difficult to find one to challenge the 960 Pro’s dominance. Samsung’s 48-layer V-NAND is simply the best flash shipping today. This drive offers very high performance but with a price to match. Let’s hope for some specular Black Friday sales.
