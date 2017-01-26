Login | Sign Up
Search
  • SSD
  • Best Picks

Best SSDs

by

As CPU performance hits new and unforeseen heights, processors increasingly spend time waiting on data from hard drives. This is what makes storage today's most glaring bottleneck, and overcoming it requires an SSD. Frankly, the real-world differences between SSDs in a desktop environment aren't altogether large. The most noticeable performance increase occurs when you go from a hard disk to just about any solid-state drive.

MORE: How To Build A PC

MORE: How We Test HDDs And SSDs

MORE: All Storage Content

January 2017 Updates

While consumer SSD prices typically drop 15% at the start of the holiday shopping season, this past year didn’t see the annual price drop. We warned readers about an impending industry-wide NAND flash shortage, which saw prices increase across the board.

The BPX may be the best overall SSD value on the market. The 480GB model delivers an impressive 1,400 TBW endurance rating, which is even higher than Samsung’s flagship 960 Pro 2TB.

Samsung seems to be the hardest hit from the NAND shortage. The company has the best flash available, and even its consumer products have taken on roles in large data centers. Samsung supplies many of the large all-flash array systems with off-the-shelf and custom form-factor products. That market continues to grow at a rapid pace. Samsung ran into yield issues during its transition to 48-layer 256Gbit flash. The stunted output and data center demand hurt the availability of consumer products transitioning to the new flash, resulting in a delay for new products like the 960 series. We recently reviewed the 960 EVO, and the 1TB model won the Editor Recommended award.

The 960 series, as well as some other Samsung SSDs, ship with a code to download Watch Dogs 2. I haven’t played the game, but it looks exciting. Some stores like Newegg and Amazon allow third-party companies to sell products, but not all of them will have the free game offer, so shop carefully.

MyDigitalSSD and Samsung now dominate the NVMe SSD charts. The Samsung OEM SM961 is MIA. This line continues to suffer from poor availability, but it is still an exceptional value if you can find it for sale without a six-month wait.

MORE: Best Builds

MORE: Best Cases

MORE: Best Cooling

Best 256GB PCIe SSDs

MyDigitalSSD BPX 240GB
250GB Mainstream

The MyDigitalSSD BPX is a newcomer to our list. It features a Phison E7 controller in an M.2 2280 form factor. This NVMe SSD runs circles around the Intel 600p that ships with lower performing 3D TLC flash. Like the other high-performance SSDs on the market, the BPX still uses MLC flash.

$114.99 Amazon

Samsung 950 Pro 256GB
250GB Enthusiast

Samsung replaced the 950 Pro series with the 960 Pro series, so look for some discontinued values for the older series. The 960 Pro models do not reach down to the low 256GB capacity that you can found with the TLC-based 960 EVO. Even though the technology is a year old, the 950 Pro is a great drive.

-

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Best Deals

MORE: Best Graphics

Best 512GB PCIe SSDs

MyDigitalSSD BPX 480GB
500GB Mainstream

The MyDigitalSSD BPX 480GB delivers a massive 1,400 TBW, which is the highest endurance rating of any consumer SSD on the market. Despite the high-endurance claim, this is our choice for the mainstream 512GB-class NVMe SSD. This Phison E7-based drive is not as fast as the Patriot Hellfire M.2, but the difference is slight and it shrinks even more during real-world workloads. The drive has a $199.99 MSRP, but you can gain some added savings by ordering the drive directly from MyDigitalDiscount.com.

$199.99 Amazon

Samsung 960 Pro 512GB
500GB Enthusiast

Samsung's new flagship model, the 960 Pro, features technologies that make this the most advanced consumer SSD to ship. Samsung incorporated the DRAM into the controller package to save space. The company also embedded a copper strip in the label to help wick heat away from the controller.

-

MORE: Best Gaming Laptops

MORE: Best Memory

MORE: Best Monitors

Best 1TB PCIe SSDs

Samsung 960 EVO 1TB
1TB Mainstream

Samsung will not ship the 960 EVO 1TB until December, but some resellers have preorder promotions available now. The Intel 600p and MyDigitalSSD BPX 1TB products are not shipping yet, so your options in this capacity are limited, at best. Samsung never released a 950 Pro 1TB model, either. The 960 EVO looks to be your best choice for value until 2017.

-

Samsung 960 Pro 1TB
1TB Enthusiast

The 960 Pro SSDs are very fast and feature rich, but they are also expensive. The SSDs tip the scale at over $600, and we’re not sure if a single casual user would still pay $0.60 per gigabyte for an SSD. Professional users will gladly fork over the dough for increased productivity. If you need more than 1TB, then look for the 960 Pro 2TB model and find a good tax attorney who can write it off. The 960 Pro 2TB retails for $1,299.

-

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

Best 2TB PCIe SSDs

Samsung 960 Pro (2TB)
2TB Enthusiast

The 2TB Samsung 960 EVO is the only product in the 2TB class at this time. But even after more products come to market, it will likely still be difficult to find one to challenge the 960 Pro’s dominance. Samsung’s 48-layer V-NAND is simply the best flash shipping today. This drive offers very high performance but with a price to match. Let’s hope for some specular Black Friday sales.
-

Next
Summary
  1. Best PCIe SSDs
  2. Best SATA SSDs
About the author
Chris Ramseyer

Chris Ramseyer is a Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews consumer storage.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US Reviews comments forum about this subject
1 comment
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices