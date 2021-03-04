Best PSUs For Crypto Mining: Reliable Power Supplies for Ethereum

Cryptocurrency Mining has become extremely popular again lately, with many people looking to optimize their existing GPUs for mining or looking to buy the best GPUs for mining . Some are even wondering how to mine on a Raspberry Pi . No matter what currency you go for, the market is extremely volatile and the costs of electricity and hardware are prohibitive for many people. You could end up losing a lot of money while dramatically expanding your carbon footprint.

But if you’ve made the decision to mine with your PC, you need a powerful and robust power supply to keep the current flowing to your graphics card(s). While we maintain a list of the best PSUs for gaming , the qualities you should look for in a mining power supply are a little different.

What to Look For in the Best Mining Power Supply?

When evaluating power supplies to see whether they are good for mining, consider the following requirements:

Capacity 2x higher than you need. Ideally, you’ll run at 50 - 60% capacity.

than you need. Ideally, you’ll run at 50 - 60% capacity. 80 PLUS Gold or Cybenetics Gold for higher efficiency.

or Cybenetics Gold for higher efficiency. Lower than 50mV ripple at +12V under full load at increased operating temperatures (>40°C).

under full load at increased operating temperatures (>40°C). Quality fan (FDB or Rifle bearing; ideally, it should use ball or magnetic bearings).

(FDB or Rifle bearing; ideally, it should use ball or magnetic bearings). Enough 6+2 pin PCIe connectors to handle the graphics card(s) that you plan to use. You should not use any adapters, in any case! 4-pin Molex connectors are not meant for high loads.

that you plan to use. You should not use any adapters, in any case! 4-pin Molex connectors are not meant for high loads. Enough 4-pin Molex or SATA connectors for the PCIe riser cards that you will use.

for the PCIe riser cards that you will use. All cables should use 18AWG wires (lower is better) maximum. For PCIe cables, 16-gauge wires are ideal.

(lower is better) maximum. For PCIe cables, 16-gauge wires are ideal. For 1.4kW (better still, 1kW) and stronger PSUs, a C19 coupler is required. An AC power cord with 14AWG wires should be used. For lower-capacity PSUs, an AC power cord with at least 16AWG wires is required.

(better still, 1kW) and coupler is required. An AC should be used. For lower-capacity PSUs, an AC power cord with at least 16AWG wires is required. Support the essential protection features (SCP, OPP), including over-temperature protection.

including over-temperature protection. Over 12ms hold-up time (17ms+ is ideal) and an accurate power-good signal. The power-good signal has to have at least a 1ms delay, dropping at least 1ms before the rails go out of spec.

(17ms+ is ideal) and an accurate power-good signal. The power-good signal has to have at least a 1ms delay, dropping at least 1ms before the rails go out of spec. Complete EMI filtering stage (minimum components: 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, two CM chokes, an MOV), along with inrush current protection (an NTC thermistor is required, which ideally should be supported by a bypass relay).

stage (minimum components: 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, two CM chokes, an MOV), along with inrush current protection (an NTC thermistor is required, which ideally should be supported by a bypass relay). Impeccable build quality, including quality MOSFETs and high-quality bulk/filtering capacitors (105°C rating and a majority of filtering caps on the secondary side must have >4000h lifetime). The use of polymer caps on the secondary side is preferred.

including quality MOSFETs and high-quality bulk/filtering capacitors (105°C rating and a majority of filtering caps on the secondary side must have >4000h lifetime). The use of polymer caps on the secondary side is preferred. 15cm distance between peripheral connectors to allow PCIe risers to be installed further away

While it’s not required, it’s good to have a PSU that comes with a minimum one-year warranty that covers 24/7 operation under full load at 30-35°C. That way, if your PSU gives out within the first 12 months, you can recoup your investment.

The most important requirements involve efficiency and build quality. For maximum endurance and performance, we recommend using your PSU with 230V input whenever possible. Besides 1-2%-higher efficiency, this also reduces the amperage passing through the AC power cord by half, reducing stress on the cable. If you live in a region with 115V mains and can afford the installation of 230V sockets in your home, use them for your mining ventures.

Best Power Supplies For Mining

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

1. Fractal Design Ion+ 560 Platinum Best 550W Mining Power Supply Manufacturer (OEM): High Power | Max. DC Output: 550W | Efficiency: 80 PLUS Platinum, Cybenetics Platinum | Noise: Cybenetics A++ | Form Factor: ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 | Cooling: 140mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (DYNAMIC X2 GP-14) | Modular: Yes (fully) | Connectors: 1x EPS, 4x PCIe, 6x SATA, 4x 4-pin Molex | Warranty: 10 years $109.99 View at Newegg Full power at 47 degrees Celsius Solid overall performance Efficient Silent Fully modular Ultra-flexible cables FDB fan Low inrush currents 10-year warranty Mediocre load regulation at +12V OCP is set high on all rails Short distance between peripheral connectors

The Fractal Design Ion+ 560P has good performance, silent operation, and high efficiency. It is among the very few units in this wattage category, having four PCIe connectors to support up to two graphics cards with double PCIe sockets. Finally, the Ion+ 560P is one of the quietest PSUs that we have evaluated so far; its overall noise output is lower than 12 dB(A)!

Read: Fractal Design Ion+ 560 Review

Alternative Mining PSUs in the 550W range:

Seasonic Focus 550 (GX, PX) Gold, Platinum Connectors: 2x EPS, 2x PCIe

Super Flower Leadex III 550 Gold Connectors: 2x EPS, 2x PCIe

Cooler Master V550 Gold V2 Connectors: 2x EPS, 2x PCIe

Corsair RM550x Gold Connectors: 1x EPS, 2x PCIe

Be quiet! Straight Power 11 550 Gold Connectors: 1x EPS, 2x PCIe

Corsair TX550M Gold Connectors: 1x EPS, 2x PCIe

(Image credit: Seasonic )

2. Seasonic Focus 650 Platinum Best 650W Mining Power Supply Manufacturer (OEM): Seasonic | Max. DC Output: 650W | Efficiency: 80 PLUS Platinum, Cybenetics Platinum | Noise: Cybenetics A- | Form Factor: ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 | Cooling: 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA1225M12F-Z) | Modular: Yes (fully) | Connectors: 2x EPS, 4x PCIe, 8x SATA, 3x 4-pin Molex | Warranty: 10 years Prime $129.47 View at Amazon 5 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Full power at 47 degrees Celsius High performance Efficient Silent operation Good build quality FDB fan Fully modular 10-year warranty Higher-than-typical inrush current readings Short distance between peripheral connectors

The Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum (PX) with 650W max power is a high-performance PSU offering impressive efficiency and quiet operation. It stays really cool and uses a fully-modular design that helps you avoid using extra cables. Seasonic backs it with a 10-year warranty.

Read: Seasonic Focus 650 Platinum Review

Best Alternative Options:

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. XPG Core Reactor 750 Best 750W Mining Power Supply Manufacturer (OEM): CWT | Max. DC Output: 750W | Efficiency: 80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Gold | Noise: Cybenetics A | Form Factor: ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 | Cooling: 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA1225H12F-Z) | Modular: Yes (fully) | Connectors: 2x EPS, 6x PCIe, 12x SATA, 4x 4-pin Molex | Warranty: 10 years $139.99 View at Amazon Full power at 47 degrees Celsius High performance Efficient Silent operation Good build quality FDB fan Fully modular 10-year warranty Higher-than-typical inrush current readings Short distance between peripheral connectors

The XPG Core Reactor is a high-performance power supply with good build quality and high efficiency levels. It is among the few PSUs in this category offering six PCIe connectors, so it is ideal for mining use.

Best Alternative Options:

Super Flower Leadex III or V 750 Gold Connectors: 2x EPS, 6x PCIe

Seasonic Prime 750 (GX, PX, TX) Gold, Platinum, Titanium Connectors: 2x EPS, 4x PCIe

Seasonic Focus 750 (GX, PX) Connectors: 2x EPS, 4x PCIe

Corsair RM750x Gold Connectors: 2x EPS, 4x PCIe

Cooler Master V750 Gold V2 Connectors: 2x EPS, 4x PCIe

Asus Rog Strix 750 Gold Connectors: 2x EPS, 4x PCIe

(Image credit: FSP)

4. FSP Hydro G PRO 850W Gold Best 850W Mining Power Supply Manufacturer (OEM): FSP | Max. DC Output: 850W | Efficiency: 80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Gold | Noise: Cybenetics Standard++ | Form Factor: ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 | Cooling: 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (MGA12012XF-O25) | Modular: Yes (fully) | Connectors: 2x EPS, 4x PCIe, 16x SATA, 5x 4-pin Molex | Warranty: 10 years $149.99 View at Amazon Full power at 47 degrees Celsius Efficient Top build quality Good transient response at +12V Fluid dynamic bearing fan Selectable semi-passive operation Fully modular 150mm distance between the peripheral connectors 10-year warranty Overall performance doesn't pose a threat to the competition High OCP on the minor rails

It might not have the best overall performance in this category, but the FSP Hydro G PRO 850W Gold has good high build quality. And it is one of the few PSUs that use a 3,000h lifetime bulk cap. Its cooling fan is also top-notch since it is provided by Protechnic Electric and uses a fluid dynamic bearing.

Read: FSP Hydro G PRO 850W Review

Best Alternative Options:

Corsair AX850 Titanium Connectors: 2x EPS, 8x PCIe

Seasonic Prime 850 (GX, PX, TX) Gold, Platinum, Titanium Connectors: 2x EPS, 6x PCIe

Seasonic Focus 850 (GX, PX) Gold, Platinum Connectors: 2x EPS, 6x PCIe

Corsair RM850x Gold Connectors: 2x EPS, 6x PCIe

XPG Core Reactor 850 Gold Connectors: 2x EPS, 6x PCIe

Super Flower Leadex III or V 850 Gold Connectors: 2x EPS, 6x PCIe

Cooler Master V850 Gold V2 Connectors: 2x EPS, 6x PCIe

Super Flower Leadex Platinum 850 Connectors: 2x EPS, 6x PCIe

(Image credit: Corsair)

5. Corsair AX1000 Titanium Best 1000W Mining Power Supply Manufacturer (OEM): Seasonic | Max. DC Output: 1000W | Efficiency: 80 PLUS Titanium, Cybenetics Titanium | Noise: Cybenetics A | Form Factor: ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 | Cooling: 135mm fluid dynamic bearing fan (HA13525M12F-Z) | Modular: Yes (fully) | Connectors: 2x EPS, 4x PCIe, 16x SATA, 5x 4-pin Molex | Warranty: 10 years Prime $397.99 View at Amazon 26 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Full power at 47 degrees Celsius 80 PLUS & Cybenetics Titanium efficiency Solid build quality Top performance Fully modular Selectable semi-passive mode 10-year warranty High OCP on the minor rails Short distance between peripheral connectors

Corsair's AX1000 is one of the best 1kW power supplies available. This beastly PSU offers tight load regulation on its rails, exceptional ripple suppression, and crazy-high efficiency levels. Its transient response is impressive, and this is what matters the most for energy-hungry parts (CPUs and GPUs).

Read: Corsair AX1000 Titanium Review

Best Alternative Options:

Corsair RM1000x Gold Connectors: 2x EPS, 8x PCIe

Corsair HX1000 Platinum Connectors: 2x EPS, 8x PCIe

Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1000W Titanium Connectors: 2x EPS, 8x PCIe

EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G5 Gold Connectors: 2x EPS, 8x PCIe

Seasonic Prime 1000 (GX, PX, TX) Gold, Platinum, Titanium Connectors: 2x EPS, 6x PCIe

Seasonic Focus 1000 (GX, PX) Gold, Platinum Connectors: 2x EPS, 6x PCIe

Super Flower Leadex Platinum 1000 Connectors: 2x EPS, 6x PCIe

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

6. CoolerMaster V1300 Platinum Best 1200-1300W Mining Power Supply Manufacturer (OEM): Delta | Max. DC Output: 1300W | Efficiency: 80 PLUS Platinum, Cybenetics Platinum | Noise: Cybenetics Standard ++ | Form Factor: ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 | Cooling: 135mm Double Ball Bearing Fan (Delta AFB1312M) | Modular: Yes (fully) | Connectors: 2x EPS, 12x PCIe, 16x SATA, 8x 4-pin Molex | Warranty: 10 years Check Amazon Full power at 47 degrees Celsius Top-notch build quality Efficient Double ball-bearing fan Silent operation with light and mid loads Lots of connectors Fully modular 10-year warranty Not ground-breaking performance for the standards of this category

This PSU is made by Delta, one of the best and most expensive PSU manufacturers. It uses top-quality parts and a double-ball bearing fan which can withstand lots of abuse. It is loaded with cables and connectors, and a hefty warranty supports it.

Read: CoolerMaster V1300 Platinum Review

Best Alternative Options:

(Image credit: be quiet!)

7. be quiet! Dark Power Pro 1500 Titanium Best 1300W+ Mining Power Supply Manufacturer (OEM): CWT | Max. DC Output: 1500W | Efficiency: 80 PLUS Titanium, Cybenetics Titanium | Noise: Cybenetics A- | Form Factor: ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 | Cooling: 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (BQ SIW3-13525-HF) | Modular: Yes (fully) | Connectors: 2x EPS, 10x PCIe, 16x SATA, 8x 4-pin Molex | Warranty: 10 years $449 View at BHPhoto Full power at 46 degrees Celsius Good build quality High overall performance Good transient response Efficient Long enough hold-up time Low inrush current Silent operation Lots of connectors Fully modular 150mm distance between the peripheral connectors 10-year warranty Not as efficient as the Corsair AX1600i (but less expensive)

A super high-quality power supply from be quiet! with top efficiency and loads of connectors, the Dark Power Pro 1500 can handle harsh operating conditions without breaking a sweat. If it had a double-ball bearing fan, it would be even better for mining, but on the other hand, it would also make more noise and be quiet! is well known for its low-noise products.

Read: be quiet! Dark Power Pro 1500 Review

Best Alternative Options:

EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 G2/P2/T2 Gold, Platinum, Titanium Connectors: 2x EPS, 14x PCIe

Corsair AX1600i Titanium Connectors: 2x EPS, 10x PCIe

Notable mentions:

SilverStone Decathlon DA1650 Gold : Gets cut because it doesn't have an accurate power-ok signal. That said, this is a great PSU overall: powerful, efficient, and with twelve PCIe connectors. Connectors: 2x EPS, 12x PCIe

Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1500W Titanium : It doesn't meet our requirements because of the inaccurate power ok signal. And this is a shame because it is a good PSU. It has eight PCIe connectors available, and its build quality is high. Connectors: 2x EPS, 10x PCIe

Thermaltake ToughPower PF1 ARGB 1200 Platinum : It doesn't meet our requirements because of its inaccurate power ok signal. But it has high performance, good build quality, is efficient at normal loads, and has eight PCIe connectors. Connectors: 2x EPS, 8x PCIe

Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 1200W Platinum : This is another PSU that fails to meet our expectations because of an inaccurate power ok signal. But it's efficient, offers good overall performance and provides an HDB fan and eight PCIe connectors. Connectors: 2x EPS, 8x PCIe

Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 750W Platinum: This high-performance power supply from Thermaltake doesn't make it to the list because it doesn't have an MOV in its transient filter. If you combine it with a surge protector, you will solve this issue. Connectors: 2x EPS, 4x PCIe

How Much Power Does My GPU Need to Mine?

Based on our testing, we have a table of recent-generation GPUs and approximately how much power they use while mining. You might be surprised to learn that they don’t necessarily need to use their peak power while mining because they don’t need to maintain maximum clock speeds to get good mining performance.

Many miners underclock and undervolt their graphics cards to keep the stress and power consumption as low as possible. This allows even smaller-capacity PSUs to power a pair of high-power GPUs without any issues. For maximum efficiency, you should keep the load at around 50-60% of the PSU’s rated capacity so a 1,000W PSU should be using no more than 600W if possible. Keep in mind that the numbers below are only for the GPU and do not include other components such as the CPU, storage drives, RAM, cooling and motherboard.