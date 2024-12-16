The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Snapdragon X Elite drops to $799 — get yourself a shiny new laptop for the holidays

There are only a few days left to guarantee Christmas deliveries, and if you're looking at today's deal, you might want to pick up this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop from Lenovo thanks to a chunky $400 discount. Get yourself a shiny new laptop for the holidays and the new year, and make the most out of Copilot+ for playing with AI features.

Best Buy is offering the Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ laptop PC for just $799 - reduced by $400 from the original $1,199 MSRP. To make the most out of a lot of the current AI technologies, you need or want specialist tech to power the functionality of these devices. The Snapdragon X Elite processor is one of these bits of kit that promises to improve the AI workflow without instantly draining your device's battery. Use it for image generation, live translation, or just internet searches.

The Yoga Slim 7x uses a vibrant 14.5-inch OLED touchscreen with a resolution of 2944 x 1840 and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is bright thanks to a 1000nit output and has 100% standard RGB color gamut coverage. Along with the Snapdragon X Elite 12-core processor is 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 512GB SSD for storage. All of the above is wrapped in an aluminum chassis with a total weight of 2.8 lbs.

A modern slimline laptop that pairs a beautiful OLED display with a Snapdragon processor-powered laptop. The 14.5-inch screen is touch-enabled and has a tight 2944 x 1840 pixel resolution. The OLED display has a 1000 nit brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate as well as covering 100% of the standard RGB color gamut.



