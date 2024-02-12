Samsung's 34-inch QD-OLED Odyssey G8 gaming monitor hits its lowest-ever price

The main shift in gaming monitors currently is the switch to OLED panel types, bringing amazing color and black contrast clarity. The downside of this is that the technology is still on the expensive side. Yes, it's coming down, but very slowly, and it's not until OLED panels become more prevalent in gaming monitors that we will see monitors near the prices of current 4K gaming monitors.

Samsung's Odyssey G8 G85SB has fallen to $801 at Amazon, which is the lowest-ever price it's been, according to Camelcamelcamel. This 34-inch curved ultrawide gaming monitor has fallen in price from its original $1,499 by almost 50%, but, going on recent price history, the true drop in price is closer to $160.

The Odyssey G8 G85SB uses a 34-inch QD-OLED panel (3440 x 1440 resolution) with a low 0.03 ms response time and a speedy 175 Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming. Helping to facilitate the tear-free gaming experience, Samsung's G85SB comes with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support.

Samsung Odyssey G8 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor: now $801 at Amazon (was $1,499)

An ultrawide curved gaming monitor that measures 34 inches and has a QD-OLED panel with a super-low 0.3-second response time and fast 175Hz refresh rate. This monitor also makes use of AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for reduced screen tear and performance in high-frame gaming.

Samsung employs its Smart TV platform with the Odyssey OLED G8, which features streaming TV apps (like Netflix and Hulu) along with the Samsung Gaming Hub. The Gaming Hub gives you direct access to game streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming via Game Pass and Nvidia's GeForce Now via integrated Wi-Fi. For connectivity, the Odyssey OLED G8 has HDMI 2.1, Mini DisplayPort 1.3, and USB-C ports for hooking up to your devices.