ASRock AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Is Seriously Cheap at $360

More performance for less cash. That's always been AMD's proposition with the Radeon RX 5700 XT. It's now truer than ever thanks to this excellent deal on the ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger D 8G OC, now available on NewEgg for $359.99 or $50 off its normal $409.99 price, for a limited period.

Strictly speaking, this is an overclocked board. But only just. It offers the same Boost clock as the standard 5700 XT, namely 1,905MHz. But its base clock of 1,650MHz is slightly up on the 1,605MHz of the reference design, as is the Game clock, up 40MHz to 1,795MHz.

You're never going to really feel that kind of tiny overclock, in-game. But that's just fine. What's on offer here is very likely the cheapest AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT currently available and performance that often beats Nvidia's more expensive GeForce RTX 2070. For high frame rate 1440p gaming, with reasonable 4K performance thrown in, the 5700 XT is very compelling at its normal $399 price. At $359.99 it's a fantastic deal.

ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT: Now $360, was $410

A factory overclocked AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT for under $360? Where do we sign up? For slick 1440p gaming, you'll struggle to outpace this ASRock board at anywhere near this price point. View Deal

Of course, the Radeon RX 5700 XT's most obvious shortcoming is a lack of hardware-accelerated ray tracing support. But then very few games use ray tracing and even fewer do so to any truly significant effect. One day, ray tracing will have a big impact on image quality, in-game. But by then you'll almost be on at least your next 3D card after this one.

For the record, the ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger D 8G OC uses heat pipe technology for optimal cooling and a full die-cast metal backplate for long-term rigidity.

