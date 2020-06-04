AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Is on Sale for an All-Time Low $260

(Image credit: Micro Center)

AMD's Ryzen 7 3700X CPU is selling for $260 at Micro Center, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for this CPU.

Powered by Zen 2, AMD's Ryzen 7 3700X features eight 7nm CPU cores and 16 threads . Those cores run at a 3.9 GHz base clock and boost up to 4.4 GHz within the chip's 65W TDP envelope.

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X : was $329, now $260 @ Micro Center

The Ryzen 7 3700X boasts AMD's Zen 2 microarchitecture paired with the 7nm process. Our testing shows it offers tremendous performance across eight cores and 16 threads. View Deal

In our AMD Ryzen 3700X review, we determined that the returned gaming frame rates were around 20% higher than its direct predecessor, the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X. This discounted CPU also provided great productivity performance, often matching or exceeding its closest rival, the Intel Core i7-9700K. Plus, on rendering and encoding tasks, AMD's chip usually came out ahead.

The Ryzen 7 3700X is also on sale at Amazon for $274.49.