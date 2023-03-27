AMD's RX 7900 XTX Drops to $999: Real Deals

AMD's top-end GPU, the Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX has dropped in price over the last week to $999 (opens in new tab). With a triple fan cooling solution and a massive 24GBs of GDDR6 VRAM means this monster of a GPU can really pump the framerates up in your favorite games. See our GPU hierarchy (opens in new tab) for an idea of where the 7900 XTX sits in comparison to the competition from Nvidia and Intel.

We spotted another powerful GPU deal, this time from Nvidia — the PNY RTX 4070 Ti (opens in new tab) gets a $50 dip off its usual price at Newegg. The PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti XLR8 Verto Gaming OC is now $799 (opens in new tab). Don't forget to use code SSCQ2727 at the checkout to redeem the $50 discount.

Beef up your storage with 4TB of superfast Gen 4 storage from PNY. This M.2 form factor SSD, the PNY XLR8 CS3140 4TB is down to $329 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. With its speedy sequential read/write speeds of 7,500MB/s and 6,850MB/s respectively, it can decrease loading times in games for your PC or games console. See our review of the PNY XLR8 CS3140 (opens in new tab) for more details on this SSD.

(opens in new tab) Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX: now $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $1,137)

Top-tier halo entry for AMD the 7900 XTX has a whopping 24GBs of GDDR6 VRAM on a 384-bit memory interface. The core clock speed is 2330MHz, with a boost clock of 2525MHz.

(opens in new tab) PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti XLR8 Verto Gaming OC: now $799 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $859)

The 4070 Ti uses 7680 CUDA cores for a core clock speed of 2310MHz that can boost to 2670MHz. With 12GB of superfast GDDR6X VRAM running on a 192-Bit bus - the 4070 Ti can help you play games at the highest settings using ray-tracing and DLSS3. Use code SSCQ2727 for a $50 discount.

(opens in new tab) PNY XLR8 CS3140 4TB: now $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $379)

The PNY XLR8 CS3140 4TB M.2 SSD delivers sequential read/write performance of up to 7,500MB/s and 6,850MB/s respectively. See our review of the PNY XLR8 CS3140 for more details.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 Gaming OC: now $449 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $549)

This RDNA 2-powered GPU has 16GB of GDDR6 memory that utilizes a 256-bit memory interface. The RX 6800 has a clock speed of 1925MHz that can boost to 2155MHz. Display connections include 2xHDMI 2.1 ports and 2xDisplayPort 1.4a ports.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro VG271U Mbmiipx 27-inch QHD Monitor: now $189 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $269)

This 27-inch monitor from Acer uses an IPS panel that has a refresh rate of up to 170Hz. The resolution is 2560x1440 and has a color saturation of 99% sRGB with a screen brightness of 350nits.

