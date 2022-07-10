Bose QuietComfort 32 II Gaming Headset Lowers to $219 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset (opens in new tab), released in 2020, has dropped to one of its lowest prices yet just before Amazon Prime Day kicks off. This gaming headset has been priced around $270 as of late but right now, users can take it home for just $219. As of writing, no expiration has been specified for the offer so it’s not clear for how long the deal will be available.

This isn’t the lowest price ever for the headset but it’s close and one of the best prices you can find for it right now across multiple vendors. This is one of many discounts available right now as plenty of tech websites are dropping prices on hardware as they get ready for Prime Day. We’ll be sharing the best deals on tech we can find as the sales continue throughout the next few days.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset: was $270, now $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

According to Bose, the QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset is capable of connecting both wirelessly and with a cable. The wireless connection is made via Bluetooth while the wired connection relies on a 3.5mm audio jack. It features a black design with copper-colored accents throughout.

The headset uses a noise-rejecting boom mic that can be detached as need, essentially turning it into a pair of headphones. Unfortunately, Bose does not publish frequency response range data for either the mic or speakers. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset works not only with PCs but also with cell phones using the 3.5mm jack.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset is compatible with the Bose Connect App smartphone application which allows users to give the headset a name and adjust settings. Users can also use its PC desktop controller for adjusting audio settings. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The battery can last 40 hours while wired and 20 hours when using the wireless connection.

Visit the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset (opens in new tab) product page at Amazon for purchase options. Additional details about the headset are available on the official Bose website (opens in new tab).

Keep checking back as we share the best deals on tech throughout the Prime Day Sale. We also have pages dedicated to the best gaming PC deals, best monitor deals, and even individual components like the best CPU deals or best SSD deals for anyone looking to upgrade their existing machines.