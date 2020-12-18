Ambidextrous Corsair Gaming Mouse Just $24 at Newegg

Are you a lefty in need of a new mouse? Today, you can pick up the Corsair M55 RGB Pro gaming mouse through Newegg for just $24. When we reviewed this mouse back in August of 2019, we praised its ambidextrous design and noted its affordability. But now, this new low price point from Newegg adds to its value, especially since its performance measures up to the best gaming mice.

It has a fast optical sensor with a DPI of 12,400 and plenty of buttons for custom macros (although not all of them are programmed to work right out of the box).

Check back often as we continue to share the best deals on tech we can find throughout the holiday season.

Corsair M55 RGB PRO: was $39, now $24 at Newegg

The Corsair M55 RGB Pro gaming mouse is usually priced around $39. It's ambidextrous in design and has a 12,400 DPI sensor.View Deal

This model uses a PAW3327 Optical sensor and has polling rates of 1,000Hz. You can also customize it using Corsair's iCue application.

Users can program up to 8 individual buttons on the Corsair M55 RGB Pro gaming mouse. There are also RGB LEDs that can be customized with the same software. It's a wired mouse, using a 5.9' USB 2.0 cable to connect. The unit weighs just .2lbs.