Logitech's Adjustable Weight RGB Gaming Mouse Drops to $30

Logitech G502 Hero SE (Image credit: Logitech)

Here's your chance to grab a high-performance gaming mouse for cheap. The Logitech G502 Hero SE is at its all-time low price of $29.99 as the best holiday tech deals start arriving.

This is a special edition version of the G502 Hero with that adds white to the original's black-and-blue color scheme. The mouse measures 5.2 x 3 x 1.6 inches (132 x 75 x 40mm) and uses the same Hero 16K, a Logitech sensor capable of delivering a tracking speed of 400-plus IPS (inches per second) across the 100 to 16,000 CPI (counts per inch) range. The mouse also flaunts a 1ms report rate and a 32-bit Arm microprocessor.

Logitech G502 Hero SE: was $79.99, now $29.98 @ Amazon The G502 Hero SE rocks a 16,000 DPI sensor, 11 programmable buttons, customizable RGB lighting and even has its own adjustable weight system. It's now at its lowest price ever and 21% off from its recent selling price. View Deal

This mouse has an MSRP of $80 but usually sells for about $38. At $29.98, you can get it for a 21% discount from its typical price tag.

The G502 Hero SE comes with 11 programmable buttons and enough onboard memory to store up to five profiles, and the primary buttons utilize mechanical switches. For fans of colorful peripherals, the G502 Hero SE uses Logitech's customizable Lightsync RGB lighting. With the free Logitech G HUB software, you can personalize the lights to your liking.

The mouse itself weights only 0.3 pounds (121g), but it has an adjustable weight system. It comes with five 3.6g (0.13 ounce) weights, which you can slip into the front, back, left, right or center of the mouse for a customized gaming experience.

Logitech backs the G502 Hero SE with a limited two-year warranty.