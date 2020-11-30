Get Gigabyte’s 165Hz 27-inch Gaming Monitor for Just $200

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

While 144 Hz offers plenty of speed for serious gaming, some of us want that extra oomph. The Gigabyte G27FC is a 27-inch gaming monitor offering just that with its 165 Hz refresh rate. And after a $10 rebate and promo code “23BKFCYM245,” it’s one of the best Cyber Monday monitor deals at just $200 .

Gigabyte announced the G27FC in April. It’s a 1080p resolution (1920 x 1080) monitor with a 1ms response time and 1500R curve. The screen is a VA panel, which means you can expect high contrast. Gigabyte claims an impressively high 3,000:1. Claim color coverage is also premium. You can expect Windows to pack a color punch with 120% sRGB coverage.

Gigabyte G27FC

This is a 27-inch, 165Hz gaming monitor. It has a high-contrast VA panel with 1080p resolution and a 1500R curve. You also get AMD FreeSync Premium and HDMI, DisplayPort and USB Type-A ports. Use promo code 23BKFCYM245 and the $10 rebate to get this price. View Deal

Gigabyte also equipped the monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium, which is great for fighting screen tearing if you have an AMD graphics card . This monitor also fights to be one of the best gaming monitors by thoughtfully including a wide port selection (two HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2 and two USB 3.0 Type-A), plus 2W speakers.

