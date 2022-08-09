Grab a Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16 for $1,599: Real Deals

Using a 12th Gen Core i7-12700H and RTX 3070, this Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is currently $1,599 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. If you're looking for a gaming laptop at a good price, then this offering ticks a lot of boxes to power the latest and greatest titles.

The HP X32 (opens in new tab) is a 31.5-inch IPS monitor that is now under the $250 mark. Features include a QHD resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. This is a big screen for the money and a great budget option.

Pick up some easily transportable storage with the WD 5TB Elements Portable HDD for just $98 (opens in new tab). With USB 3.0 connectivity, this compact HDD works great as a small backup device.

More deals lurk further down the page.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,799, now $1,599 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This variant of the Legion 5 Pro 16 lineup has Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake Core i7-12700H CPU and Nvidia's RTX 3070, 16GBs of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, and Windows 11. Those are some great components and will provide all the power you need to bring games to life on the 16-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution WQXGA screen.

(opens in new tab) HP X32 QHD Gaming Monitor: was $389, now $249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The HP X32 has a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440, on its IPS display. This monitor is not height adjustable but is VESA mount compatible. Specs also include a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms GtG response when in overdrive mode.

(opens in new tab) WD 5TB Elements USB 3.0 Portable HDD: was $129, now $98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With a large storage capacity of 5TB and fast transfer speeds over a USB 3.0 connection, this portable external HDD is ideal for some backup storage options.

(opens in new tab) MSI Optix AG321CQR 32-Inch Curved QHD Gaming Monitor: was $399, now $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MSI Optix AG321CQR is a large 32-inch gaming monitor with a 2560 x 1440p resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz. The included stand can be raised/lowered, and also has a tilt/swivel function.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard, Numpad, and Mouse Bundle: was $129, now $89 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This keyboard is designed to be more comfortable to use for prolonged periods. The bundle comes with a 2.4GHz wireless USB receiver, number pad, and a mouse.

Looking for more deals?