Lenovo Legion Deal Shaves $620 Off an RTX 2080 Gaming Laptop

The Lenovo Legion Y740 17-inch gaming laptop, which packs a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics card into a 0.9-inch thick shell, is now on sale for $1,899.99 on Newegg. That's 25% off the typical $2,519.99 price.

For the price, you’ll be getting some pretty powerful gaming hardware. After all, anything with an RTX 2080 is certainly going to be one of the best gaming laptops you can buy. That is at least until the Legion’s 10th Gen and RTX 2080 Super refresh launches later this month. Still, this isn't a bad deal for under $2,000, and the laptop’s 1080p, 144 Hz G-Sync display, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage don’t hurt either.

Lenovo Legion Y740: was $2,620, now $1,900 on Newegg

The Lenovo Legion Y740 17-inch is one of the more powerful Intel 9th Gen gaming laptops on the market,and comes packed with an RTX 2080 Maz-Q, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB PCIe SSD and a 144 Hz G-Sync display. That’s an impressive array of high-end gear.

While this version of the Legion will be succeeded soon, it’ll still be powerful enough to run most games at high settings for the foreseeable future, If you’re like me-- always using new tech as an excuse to grab up old models at a discount--this deal will be right up your alley.



