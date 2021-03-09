CPU sale: Get up to 21% off Intel Core Processors

To paraphrase a key scene from There Will Be Blood, Intel has really been drinking AMD’s milkshake recently. Given the company's recent 10th generation CPU price cuts amid Ryzen shortages , people have been snapping up some really good deals.

But those deals just got a whole lot better, as for a limited time, Newegg is holding an Intel CPU sale where you can save up to $75 across a whole line of Intel's best CPUs.

Intel Core i5-10600K: was $269.99, now $224.99 at Newegg with code 3BDMDSL46

We’re big fans of this chip, handing it the highly coveted Editor’s Choice award in our Intel Core i5-10600K review . With a base clock of 4.1GHz and a boost of 4.8GHz that offers plenty of performance who just want to plug-in and go, with plenty of overclocking headroom making this as powerful as processors hundreds of dollars more, this is the budget champ with real bang for buck.View Deal

Intel Core i7-10700K: was $379.99, now $329.99 at Newegg with code 3BDMDSL46

This is Intel Core i9 gaming performance at an i7 price, as you can read about in our four-star Intel Core i7-10700K review . Ranking highly amongst far higher-priced processors in our 3DMark and and various game frame rate tests, this is a good go to for anyone who wants great gaming performance without the big price tag.View Deal

Intel Core i9-10900KF: was $489.99, now $439.99 at Newegg with code 3BDMDSL47

This ten-core 20-thread beast ranks high as one of the fastest gaming processors on the market, which we gave a decent rating to in our Intel Core i9-10900 review . All of this is delivered at a seriously good price, but don’t forget the code for that extra ten bucks off.View Deal