Nvidia RTX 3080 and Ampere: Everything We Know

Nvidia's Ampere architecture will be the next major upgrade for GPUs from Team Green, and will find its way into the upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 graphics cards. Or perhaps Nvidia will throw us all a curveball again and change the model numbers. Whatever. Either way, we know Ampere is coming and will very likely arrive later this year, and the GPUs should rank high on our GPU hierarchy and list of the best graphics cards . Here's what we know about Ampere, including potential specifications, release date, price, features, and more.

First, it's important to note that all of the rumors and leaks of the past year or so are unconfirmed. Nvidia is normally very tight lipped about what it's working on, and the transition from the Turing to Ampere architecture is going to be particularly big for the company. Looking back at former major launches like RTX 20-series and GTX 10-series gives a good idea of what we can expect. In short, Nvidia won't say anything publicly until the last month before launch, and many of the supposed 'leaks' will turn out to be pure fabrications. Two examples: No one guessed correctly that GTX 1080 Ti would have 11GB of memory, and no one got the RTX 20-series name correct, or its inclusion of dedicated ray tracing hardware, until just a week or two before the unveiling.

We're as excited as anyone about Nvidia's next generation GPU architecture, but we also want to separate fact from fiction. There's precious little of the former that can be proven, and potentially plenty of the latter, so take everything with a grain of salt. Let's also point out that Ampere is critical for Nvidia, on many levels. Recently, in it's Super Spring laptops announcement , Nvidia revealed that "15 million RTX GPUs" have been sold. That sounds nice, but damn if that doesn't seem awfully low for a GPU architecture that's been around for over 18 months.

The problem is that Nvidia doesn't normally provide hard data on the number of units sold. The current Steam Hardware Survey suggests that there are about four times as many GTX 10-series GPUs in the wild as RTX 20-series GPUs, but the statistics behind Steam's survey are opaque at best so we can't be too sure about real figures. Regardless, the attitude of many with RTX 20-series was to "wait and see," with the sage advice being that the first generation of any new technology — ray tracing hardware, in this case — might be interesting, but generation two will be where it really takes off.

Ampere is ray tracing Gen2, in other words, and after a relatively slow start for ray tracing hardware and the RTX 20-series (from our perspective), Ampere has a lot to prove. The RTX 3080, RTX 3070, etc. (which is what we're calling them for now) need to provide not just better performance in games using traditional rendering techniques, but a dramatic increase in ray tracing performance would open the doors to doing more RT effects without tanking performance.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and Ampere At A Glance:

Up to 128 SMs / 8192 GPU cores (for RTX 3080 Ti)

(for RTX 3080 Ti) Nvidia's first 7nm part should be much more efficient than Turing

should be much Release Date: We expect to see Ampere in 2020, probably fall

We expect to see Ampere in Price: RTX 3080 likely to cost around $699-$799 (but we hope it's lower)

The Ampere Architecture in GeForce RTX 3080

The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti proves that Nvidia can go very big if it wants to, and rumors and leaks suggest it definitely wants to. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Let's be real clear on this: We don't know for certain what Nvidia is going to change with the Ampere architecture. The only expectation is that it won't be a simple die shrink of Turing from 12nm to 7nm. Beyond that, there are many things Nvidia can potentially do to make the RTX 3080 and other Ampere GPUs better. Here's the quick roundup of some of the rumors.

First, the fundamental building block of Nvidia GPUs is called a Symmetric Multiprocessor (SM). Its AMD analog is the Compute Unit (CU), and at a high level, it's relatively safe and easy to compare the two companies' GPUs based on SMs vs. CUs. The Turing architecture brought plenty of changes to the SM configuration, and it's a safe bet that Ampere will bring additional changes.

Turing added RT cores and Tensor cores, for ray tracing ray/triangle intersection calculations and deep learning FP16 calculations, respectively. Beyond the RT and Tensor cores, the CUDA core is the major GPU hardware in Nvidia graphics cards. For Turing, Nvidia switched from having 128 CUDA cores per SM to 64 CUDA cores. Turing also added a dedicated integer (INT) pipeline to each CUDA core, which allows for concurrent INT and FP (floating-point) calculations. Previously, a shader core would have to switch from doing FP to doing INT, which reduced overall efficiency and throughput. The Turing CUDA cores also added support for rapid packed math (FP16) calculations, which basically double the computational power of FP32 but with reduced precision — FP16 is useful for certain types of calculations.

We're really condensing everything that changed with Turing here, but beyond the above, there were changes to the L1/L2 cache, support for Variable Rate Shading (VRS), mesh shaders, Texture Space Shading (TTS), Multi-View Rendering (MVR), and enhancements to Simultaneous Multi-Projection (SMP). Most of those are now part of the official DirectX 12 Ultimate API , and also have support in VulkanRT . Oh, and the NVENC hardware got a major upgrade that added hardware accelerated encoding and decoding of higher resolutions and more codecs like VP9 and HEVC.

Conventional wisdom is that it's not a great idea to do massive architecture changes at the same time as a major change in lithography. Nvidia is already doing the lithography change going from TSMC 12nm FinFET to TSMC 7nm FinFET, so perhaps there won't be as many architectural changes as in Turing. However, we do expect the ratios of the various core types in the SM to be altered.

Looking at die shots of Nvidia's Pascal and Turing architectures, Turing appears to cram at least 20% more transistors into the SM. Those extra transistors are for the RT and Tensor cores, along with the other updates. It's probably more than 20% as well, since Pascal was 16nm and Turing is an optimized variant that TSMC named 12nm — it's part marketing, but the 16FF and 12FF nodes are definitely not the same. With the shrink to 7nm, Ampere should be able to add even more functionality, like doubling down on RT cores. Maybe Nvidia will also look at adding more Tensor cores for things like improved DLSS , but that seems far less likely.

Nvidia also mentioned with Turing that the concurrent INT and FP pipelines improved overall efficiency and performance by up to 35%, but that means in most scenarios there are now 'too many' INT cores. Nvidia could potentially rework the SM design to either double the FP units, or cut the number of INT pipelines in half, or some other tweak. AMD did something similar to this with its dual-CU design on the Navi 1x / RDNA 1 GPUs, and it wouldn't be surprising to see some adjustments to the Ampere SMs.

For now, this is all conjecture. We expected Nvidia to divulge at least some details related to Ampere at it's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) last month, but GTC was moved online in the wake of COVID-19, and the planned online streaming keynote from Nvidia's CEO ended up being cancelled altogether. At some point, we'll hear from Jensen Huang exactly what's happening with Ampere, hopefully sooner than later, but the coronavirus has thrown everything for a loop.

Potential Ampere Specifications

The Ampere GA100 could potentially dwarf Nvidia's massive TU102, shown here, at least in terms of cores and shaders. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Unlike AMD's Big Navi , Nvidia doesn't have any announced console tie-ins with hardware specs, so there's far less concrete information regarding Ampere and RTX 3080. What we're left with is some leaks that have appeared over the past six months, which as usual need to be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Last October and November, multiple 'unknown' Nvidia GPUs appeared on Geekbench with some potentially impressive performance figures. Based on the VRAM amounts, these could be next generation Tesla GPUs destined for the datacenter, and Nvidia has a habit of releasing multiple tiers of each GPU. Still, even the top Nvidia datacenter GPUs tend to trickle down into consumer parts at some level.

At present, our best guess is that Nvidia has at least three Ampere GPUs slated to launch in 2020 through early 2021, though the top model may only be for Tesla and Quadro initially. The clock speeds on the early samples are also likely not at all representative of final hardware. Here's what the rumors indicate, along with some of our own speculation — there are plenty of question marks in the table. We are aiming a bit high, meaning, the following is more the maximum we'd expect to see, though Nvidia could always surprise us.

Nvidia Ampere / GTX 30-Series Estimated Specifications GPU GA100 GA103 GA103 GA104 Graphics Card GeForce RTX 3080 Ti? GeForce RTX 3080 GeForce RTX 3070 GeForce RTX 3060 Process (nm) 7 7 7 7 Transistors (billion) Lots (30+) Around 20 Around 20 Around 15 Die Size (mm^2) Huge Big Big Moderate CUs Up to 128 Up to 64 Around 52 Up to 40 GPU Cores <8192 <4096 <3328 <2560 RT Cores <256 <128 <104 <80 Tensor Cores <1024 <512 <416 <320 Boost Clock (MHz) <1750 <2000 <1900 <2000 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 16 16 16 16 VRAM (GB) 16? 12? 10? 8? Bus Width 512? 384? 320? 256? ROPs 128 96 80 64 TMUs <512 <256 <208 <160 GFLOPS (Boost) <28672 <16384 <12646 <10240 RT Gigarays <38.5 <22 <17 <13.8 Tensor TFLOPS (FP16) <230 <131 <101 <82 Bandwidth (GB/s) 1024 768 640 512 TBP (watts) 250? 225? 225? 175? Launch Date Fall 2020 Fall 2020 Fall 2020 Winter 2021 Launch Price $1,499 $699-$799 $499 $299

The juiciest rumors — and again, take these with a big spoonful of salt — come via this Geekbench result . That shows a 124 SM configuration, which if Nvidia keeps with the same 64 CUDA cores per SM would yield 7936 CUDA cores. We assume Nvidia will actually have slightly more SMs (128), because that allows for a few non-functional SMs to be disabled. Plus, Nvidia's GPCs (Graphics Processing Cluster), the core building block of its GPUs, usually has 8 to 12 SMs, but 124 doesn't divide up nicely. So the full fat Ampere GPU could end up packing up to 8192 CUDA cores.

We're calling this hypothetical monster chip GA100, based on Nvidia's prior naming schemes, but it could be called something else. If true, the largest and most powerful of the upcoming Ampere GPUs could deliver a 78% increase in SM and CUDA core counts compared to TU102, the largest of the Turing GPUs. Even using 7nm lithography, this would be a huge chip — probably 600mm square or more — but it could happen, especially if it's destined for supercomputers. A consumerized version could then show up as RTX 3080 Ti or maybe Titan RTX 3000, probably with a trimmed down SM count of around 112-120 SMs.

There are several other potential configurations of GA100 (GA101?), also via Geekbench. Partially disabled chips with 118 SMs or 108 SMs would still be impressive, with a potential maximum of 120 SMs instead of 128. It's possible these Geekbench submissions are something else entirely, but we're not sure what that would be — virtualized GPUs doesn't make sense considering the Z370 testbed, for example.

Note that our estimated clockspeeds are based on the fact that Nvidia GPUs usually run at higher clocks than AMD GPUs, and AMD is hitting 1.7-1.9 GHz with Navi 1x GPUs. While the apparent Ampere engineering samples are only clocked at around 1.1 GHz, final silicon should run substantially faster, with 2 GHz maximums being likely.

The real question: Will Nvidia's RTX 3060 stick with 6GB, like the RTX 2060 shown here, or will it move to 8GB? (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Stepping down to a more likely RTX 3080 chip, which rumors suggest will be called GA103, we have a potential 64 SM configuration with anywhere from 8 to 12 GB of VRAM, though it could potentially go as high as 72 SMs. Again, the data out there could be faked, so apply skepticism at this stage. Considering TU102 already has 72 SMs on 12nm, having the second tier Ampere GPU pack somewhere around 64 SMs wouldn't be at all surprising. Double the RT core counts per SM and juggle some other bits and you end up with a card that's potentially faster than RTX 2080 Ti in a smaller sized chip.

Nvidia has been shipping 8GB VRAM with high-end GPUs with the GTX 10-series and RTX 20-series, but we may see a move to 12GB or 10GB this next round — or we may not. Turing doesn't appear to be hitting major memory bottlenecks, so increasing the GDDR6 clocks to 16 Gbps might be sufficient. The question is whether 8GB VRAM will be 'enough' for the coming generation of games. We don't think more than 8GB will be required any time soon, but there are already games pushing close to using 8GB VRAM.

For now, we're guessing Nvidia will support up to 12GB with GA103 and have the 3080 use the full amount, with the 3070 'only' getting 8GB. Nvidia could have a maximum of 10GB, however, with the 3070 configuration dropping down to 8GB. If that's the case, we wonder if Nvidia will also try to keep its mainstream 3060 series at 6GB — where it's been with the 1060 and 1660/2060 cards. Ray tracing tends to need more memory (and memory bandwidth), so it would make more sense to move the 3060 to 8GB and have the 3070 and 3080 offer even more VRAM and bandwidth.

That covers the top two rumored Ampere chips, but there's still one more chip reportedly in the works: GA104. Note that the naming suggests the bottom of the Ampere generation for now will be going after the enthusiast and high-end markets, as the previous TU104, GP104, and GM204 were all high-end or above — the GK104 Kepler GPUs in the GTX 660 and GTX 760 series were the last 'mainstream' 104 offerings back in 2012-2013. GA104 could be a chip specifically for the RTX 3060, or it could be used for the RTX 3070 with a partially disabled GA104 going into the RTX 3060 as well. If the latter happens, GA104 will likely have more than 40 total SMs.

Further out, Nvidia will have additional Ampere GPUs planned, though they'll probably be similar to the lower tier Turing GPUs and skip ray tracing hardware. We're still one or two generations away from ray tracing hitting budget graphics cards — not that it couldn't be done, but it helps to create a 'need' for gamers to move to the higher price and higher performance models. Or maybe Nvidia just does a die shrink of TU106 with one RT core per SM and pushes ray tracing down into $200 cards. That would certainly help spur adoption of the technique, and it would help make budget gaming PCs more competitive with the coming generation of consoles.

Nvidia Ampere Graphics Card Models

Fill in the blank — We don't know for certain what Nvidia's next gen GPUs will be called, though RTX 3080 is a good bet. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We've been referring to the upcoming Ampere GPUs as RTX 3080 Ti, 3080, 3070 and 3060 so far, and all indications are that Nvidia will stick with a familiar pattern for the coming GPUs. We wrote last year about Nvidia filing for trademarks on 3080, 4080 and 5080 in the European Union to block a rumored RX 3080 brand from AMD's Navi GPUs. AMD didn't end up using RX 3080 (whether it ever intended to try that or not isn't clear), but we expect Nvidia will.

What about suffixes like 'Super,' though — will we see RTX 3080 Super, 3070 Super, and 3060 Super? We're going to give that a big, fat 'maybe' and assume that if those ever arrive, they'll be the second round of RTX 30-series hardware. Nvidia's current branding seems to be working fine, so hopefully it doesn't choose to fix what isn't broken. RTX 3080 Ti should end up as the halo product for Ampere consumer cards, with some form of Titan for those with bottomless wallets.

Perhaps the biggest question — and one with a lot of uncertainty — is when the RTX 3080 and other Ampere GPUs will launch. 2020 seemed a given a few months ago, and we fully expected to hear at least something at GTC 2020 in March. But then COVID-19 happened, GDC and GTC were both cancelled, production in Asian factories (and all over the world) dropped, and shipping became far more difficult. Delays are certainly happening, but hopefully all of this means a delay from spring or summer 2020 to fall 2020, rather than having Ampere slip into 2021.

If Ampere misses 2020, it probably won't be the only major product launch to end up delayed until next year. In a worst-case scenario, Big Navi, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Zen 3, smartphones and various other anticipated hardware could slip by three months or more. Again, we don't think that's certain to happen, but it is possible.

Back to the release date, historically Nvidia usually does a staggered launch. The fastest GPU comes out first, then the step down, then another step down. It has varied over the years, of course. GTX 1080/1070 launched first, with the GTX 1080 Ti arriving almost a year later. RTX 2080 Ti and 2080 on the other hand launched within a week of each other, followed by the 2070 the next month and 2060 three months after that. Ampere will most likely follow the Turing pattern, meaning RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3080 will come out basically at the same time, with RTX 3070 coming a month or so later. RTX 3060 meanwhile will probably show up in January 2021 at the earliest.

How Much Will RTX 3080 Cost?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

One arm, one leg — next! But seriously, in the estimated specs table, we listed our own guesses as to pricing. Let's just be clear: Nvidia could go a very different route. There's been a steady increase in generational pricing since the GTX 900-series launched. The GTX 970 was a $329 part, GTX 1070 was $379-$449, and RTX 2070 jumped to $499-$599 at launch. The RTX 2070 Super walked that back a bit to $499, which is still $120 more than the previous generation. Or we could look at the Ti cards: $649 for the 980 Ti, $699 for the 1080 Ti, and $1,199 for the 2080 Ti. The 2080 Ti was supposed to have third party cards starting at $999, but let's be honest: even now, more than 18 months later, such cards are almost impossible to find in stock.

The good news is that the market has changed quite a bit since the RTX 20-series debut. There was basically no competition from AMD at the top of the GPU hierarchy for the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti — even now, the GTX 1080 Ti tends to match or exceed AMD's highest performance part. But when the RTX 3080 and Ampere launch, there's a good chance AMD will also have Big Navi / RDNA 2 / Navi 2x parts available. That could mean competitive performance as well as a similar feature set.

Nvidia is known for its aggressive business tactics. Part of the low price on GTX 970 was undoubtedly thanks to AMD having competitive R9 290/290X parts slated to arrive just a month or so later. It doesn't really matter whether Big Navi launches just before or just after Ampere; either way, Nvidia is going to want to maintain its lead in outright performance, while remaining competitive in terms of bang for the buck.

All of that leads to our price estimates. It's doubtful Nvidia will walk back pricing to pre-RTX levels, especially with the move to TSMC's more expensive 7nm lithography, but the timing and circumstances surrounding the RTX 3080 and Ampere launch similarly make it unlikely Nvidia will go after even higher prices. Well, except on the RTX 3080 Ti and Titan cards, which are probably going to be stupidly expensive if the rumors of over 100 SMs prove correct.

It's also worth noting that Intel's Xe Graphics will be joining the dedicated graphics card market this year, most likely during the summer or early fall. It's unknown how fast Xe Graphics will be, but there could be 128 EU and even 256 EU variants — which would likely translate to 1024 and 2048 GPU cores, respectively. That doesn't seem like it will be enough to challenge AMD or Nvidia for top honors, but it could at least keep mainstream graphics card prices in check. We'll know more in the coming months.

Bottom Line

As with Big Navi, the best advice right now is to wait and see what actually materializes. There's plenty of speculation — including here — about what RTX 3080 and Ampere will bring to the table, but ultimately we need to get official specs and pricing, and then run our own tests. We hope Ampere will be a massive jump in GPU performance, with and without ray tracing, but we suspect it will be far less revolutionary. It will certainly be faster and more efficient than Nvidia's current Turing GPUs — 7nm alone will ensure that — but prices and real-world performance are what really matters.