Grab a Fantastic Budget SSD for Under $70: Real Deals

If you're looking for a storage solution for a budget PC, then you can't go wrong with PNY's CS2140 1TB M.2 SSD for only $69 (opens in new tab). It's more than fast enough for everyday use, and with its read/write speeds of 3600/3200 MB/s, this drive is suitable for gaming too.

If you're a creator and want a laptop with an amazing 4K AMOLED screen, then the Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4 on sale for $1,289 (opens in new tab) might pique your interest. With a powerful Intel 12700H CPU and NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti GPU, this laptop could also easily handle gaming on high settings.

A brilliant monitor deal for today is LG's 32-Inch UltraGear QHD gaming monitor for only $200 (opens in new tab). This is a lot of monitor for the money, and with a 165Hz refresh rate, it's got some great specs that make this an interesting proposition.

(opens in new tab) PNY CS2140 M.2 2280 1TB SSD: was $109, now $69 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This 1TB PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe 1.4 SSD from PNY is a steal at this price. With transfer read/write speeds of 3600/3200 MB/s, this is an ideal drive for a budget build.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4: was $2,199, now $1,289 at Newegg with rebate and promo code (opens in new tab)

This powerful laptop aimed at creators and gamers has some fantastic features that include a super-sharp 4K/UHD AMOLED screen, that's powered by an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti GPU, and Intel's Core i7-12700H CPU. Other specs include 16GBs of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

(opens in new tab) LG 32-Inch UltraGear QHD Gaming Monitor: was $349, now $200 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Grab a large 32-inch gaming monitor at a fantastic price. LG's 32-inch UltraGear has a 1ms response time, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and HDR10. This monitor is also compatible with AMD FreeSync.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Vengeance RGB RT DDR4 (3200) 32GB: was $190, now $109 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Give your system some more memory by upgrading to 32GBs of XMP2.0 DDR4 RAM. These sticks are 3200MHz, with a CAS latency of 16 and timings of 16-20-20-38.

(opens in new tab) Elegoo Mars 2 Pro 3D Printer: was $214, now $176 at Amazon with $25 coupon (opens in new tab)

The Mars 2 Pro, released in May of 2021 uses a 2K Mono LCD panel with a touchscreen interface. Users have a build volume of 5.1in x 3.1in x 6.3in to work with.

