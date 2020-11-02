2TB Samsung T7 Portable Drops to $250 at Amazon

Black Friday is fast approaching and vendors are already showcasing deals on our favorite hardware. To make things easier, we've created a page to collect all of the best deals on tech we can find. We even have pages dedicated to specific hardware--so you can find the best deals on SSDs , monitors, and more.

Today we're highlighting an offer on Amazon for the Samsung T7 Portable SSD. Check out our list of best SSDs for 2020 to get an idea of what's dominating the storage market today.

SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD 2TB: was $319, now $249 @Amazon

This SSD usually goes for $319 but is available today for just $249. The 2TB, 1TB and 500GB editions are on sale. Check out our Samsung T7 Portable review to get a closer look at this SSD.View Deal

Under ideal conditions, this drive can reach read/write speeds up to 1050/1000 MBps. It supports a USB 3.2 interface.

It earns its portable title as the dimensions only measure up to 3.3" x 2.2" x .3". It's available in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB editions. All three are available at a discount, but the 2TB edition seems to have the best deal. This drive is also available in multiple colors.