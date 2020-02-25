(Image credit: Acer)

Buying a new PC monitor is a good time to upgrade to a 4K display -- if you have the money, that is. Thankfully, with the best tech deals you can save a lot on high-res, even with quality gaming displays. The Acer Nitro XV273K proudly sits at the the top of our Best 4K Gaming Monitors list, with a pleasant balance of performance and price, and its now on sale for just $700.

Acer Nitro XV273K - was $900, now $700 @ Amazon

This 27-inch 4K gaming monitor is fit for competitive gamers, thanks to a 144 Hz refresh rate, 4ms GTG reponse time, FreeSync and G-Sync Compatibility. In our Acer Nitro XV273K review we praised its build and accurate color as well. View Deal

In our Acer Nitro XV273K review, we were wowed by how sharp and detailed Tomb Raider looked, thanks to the monitor having 8.3 million pixels packed into a 27-inch IPS screen. Your eyes will notice its high pixel density (163 pixels per inch).

In addition to a 4ms GTG response time and DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, its certified for HDR content delivery at 400 nits brightness. While we'd prefer that to be brighter and you can’t run HDR with the monitor's FreeSync or G-Sync Compatibility, we found HDR to amplify Call of Duty: WWII’s shadow and highlights with amazingly realistic colors.

The Nitro XV273K doesn’t have the power of pricier 4K displays, like the Acer Predator X27, but is one of the most affordable monitors to offer 4K at over 60 frames per second, based on our testing. The lowest we've seen this monitor sell for is $640, but that was back during Amazon Prime Day, so if you're eyeing this display now's a good time to consider pulling the trigger.