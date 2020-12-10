WD Blue M.2 SSD Deal: 500GB for $53

If you're looking for a lot more storage for just a little bit of cash, check out this offer on the Western Digital 500GB internal SSD. It's currently discounted to just $53 through both Amazon and Newegg for a price averaging to just under 11 cents per GB.

This internal SSD has an M.2 2280 form factor and a storage capacity of 500GB. Under optimal conditions, it can reach read/write speeds as high as 560/530 MBps.

According to the specs, it has an operating temperature between 0° - 70°C. It's guaranteed 1.75M hours of MTTF and can provide up to 200 TBW.

Check out the WD Blue M.2 SSD product page at Amazon or Newegg for more details, specs and checkout options.

