XFX Radeon RX 5700 XT Card Just $369 Ahead of Cyber Monday

AMD's Radeon RX 5700 XT chip has sat at the top of its consumer product stack since it launched in August. Cards based on the chip tend to cost well over $400, which is well worth it, because the 5700 XT can provide really strong 2K gaming and solid 4K gaming at acceptable settings.

With Cyber Monday tech deals time in full swing, Best Buy has XFX's Radeon RX 5700 XT RAW II for just $369, the lowest price we've seen on a Radeon 5700 XT card so far.

XFX Radeon RX 5700 XT: was $409, now $369 @Best Buy

This dual-fan card features AMD's high-end, navi GPU. While we haven't this particular card, the 5700 XT chip can play 4K games at reasonable settings and frame rates. Getting that kind of functionality for under $400 is huge.View Deal

The XFX Radeon RX 5700 XT RAW 2 has dual fans and has a rated boost clock speed of 1,905 MHz, with a base clock of 1,755 MHz. It sports 8GB of GDDR6 memory with a speed of 14 GBps.

The RAW 2 has 1 HDMI and 3 DisplayPort outputs. XFX recommends that you use this with a power supply that can provide at least 600 watts of juice.

If you're looking for a less expensive AMD graphics card, check out our Cyber Monday Radeon deals page.