Samsung's 4TB 990 Pro drops to its lowest-ever price — less than 7 cents per GB, heatsink included

The fastest PCIe Gen 4 drive you can buy, the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro offers extremely fast performance and whopping amounts of capacity in an M.2 2280 form factor. We often recommend this drive when it goes on sale and, currently, it's on sale for what seems to be its lowest-ever price.

For October Prime Day, you can find the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD with heatsink for just $279, or just below 7 cents per GB at Amazon. Surprisingly, that's $10 less than the model without the heatsink, which is also on sale. At this price, don't procrastinate long, as there's a good chance this deal on one of the most popular drives for PCs and the PS5 will sell out.

We reviewed the 990 Pro 4TB when it was released, and not only is it one of the best 4TB SSDs on the market and among the best SSDs overall, but this SSD also boasts maximum sequential reads of 7,450 MB/s and sequential writes of 6,900 MB/s with random reads/writes coming in at 1.6 million and 1.55 million IOPS, respectively, while endurance is rated for 2,400 TBW.

Samsung 990 Pro (4TB) SSD: now $279 at Amazon (was $464)



The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB is among the fastest Gen 4 SSDs available thanks to read and write speeds of up to 7450/6900 MB/s, almost maxing out the Gen 4 bandwidth. This M.2 NVMe drive comes in the 2280 form factor and holds enough capacity to store a large selection of your favorite games or files. This model also comes with an attractive heatsink that also makes it compatible with Sony's PS5. See our review of Samsung's 990 Pro 4TB for more details.

Samsung achieves its 4TB capacity using a 236-layer TLC V-NAND and uses a single-sided design, making it ideal for use in smaller setups - especially laptops of PlayStation 5 consoles where space is a premium.

When we tested the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB, we found it dominating the competition on almost every test. For example, on 3DMark's storage test, it had the lowest latency, which is great for gaming.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Samsung 990 Pro is also excellent at sustaining strong write performance. If you're writing continuously for several minutes on most drives, you'll notice a huge performance drop as the the data fills up the high-speed cache and ends up using the slower TLC NAND Flash. We test sustained write speeds using Iometer for 15 minutes.

In our tests, the 4TB 990 Pro was able to maintain a speed of 6.2 GB/s for 75 seconds thanks to its generous 10GB of pSLC cache. Once the data spills over into the TLC, it operates at a -- strong, compared to most drives -- 1.6 GB/s.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Samsung 990 Pro is also a leader in power efficiency, delivering 421.1 MB/s per watt. That number puts it ahead of all competitors but the Addlink A93 4TB and Lxar NM790 4TB.