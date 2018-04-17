Best Gaming Desktops

by
6 Comments

In 2016, we relaunched our desktop PC reviews section with a new test suite that includes 11 games and a plethora of hardware-intensive benchmarks. Since then, we've tested several gaming desktops of varying performance levels, form factor, and pricing. As it's harder to give awards based on value when it comes to custom-shop PCs, this article includes most of our award winners, plus some that may not have brought home honors, but still impressed us nonetheless.

Best Gaming Desktop PCs

April 17th Update: Added Zotac Zbox Magnus EN1060K-U and Origin PC Millennium 2018. Removed aging Digital Storm Vanquish 5 and Acer Predator G1-710.

When shopping for a new gaming PC, it's important to have a goal in mind. If you need your system to provide excellent framerates in AAA games at 1920 x 1080, you won't need the absolute best (and most expensive) GPU on the market to accomplish this. If you intend to run games with multiple displays or at higher resolutions, that's when you go for the big rigs with multi-card setups. CPU horsepower is also similarly tied to gaming acumen, but branching out into anything over a quad-core processor will primarily see performance gains in multi-threaded workloads such as video processing, rendering, and encoding.

Storage and memory capacity is also a prime buy factor that can push the price of a PC fairy high rather quickly. Solid-state storage devices (SSDs) will obviously garner more performance than a traditional hard disk drive (HDD), but they also cost more for less capacity. If you are a gamer, having a moderate-sized SSD as a primary partition (512GB or so) with a sizable HDD (one or two terabytes) is enough to start a respectable game library.

Similarly, memory capacity may not improve performance, but faster speeds can see gains in RAM-intensive workloads. Gamer's won't likely need much more than 16GB of memory (and speed usually doesn't play a major role in game framerates), but if you have professional-grade applications in store for your new system, a higher memory capacity and speed could worth the extra spend.

Power is also a prime consideration when choosing a PC. Does the PSU offer enough juice to cover the hardware inside? (In most cases, the answer is yes, but there are some exceptions, particularly if you intend to overclock.) Can the power supply be upgraded? Is there enough available power to upgrade in the future? The ability to upgrade is another important factor, and case size and expansion options vary drastically between our picks.

Aesthetic value and form factor are also contributing factors to a purchase. If you want your case to shine as bright as the sun or to fit in your living room entertainment center, there are assuredly options out there for either scenario (or both). Most custom shops offer overclocking services to get the most out of your hardware, and if you aren't versed in the art of overclocking and want every drop of performance from your new gaming rig, these services are ideal. Ultimately, budget plays perhaps the biggest role in a buying decision, and the beauty of a custom-built PC is that you can adjust the configuration until it suits your needs and price.

MORE: Best Builds

MORE: Best Cases

The Best

Zotac Zbox Magnus EN1060K-U

Pros
  • Price
  • Form Factor
  • Easy Installation
Cons
  • CPU Performance
  • Storage Device Capacity
  • Plain Chassis
Verdict

The Zotac Zbox Magnus EN1060K-U may look plain, but it appeals to both entry level and hardcore enthusiasts with a reasonable price tag for the performance you get from the Core i5-7500T and GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics under the hood. The small form factor and do-it-yourself aspect makes it intriguing for advanced users that want some gaming horsepower in a tiny space, and the simplicity of the design and open interior makes it easy for even novices to install their choice of components. The $900 price tag gives it a significant value compared to similarly performing barebones systems, and for that, the Zbox Magnus EN1060K-U is Tom’s Hardware Recommended.

$898.99Amazon

CyberPowerPC Syber M Xtreme 400

Pros
  • X99 Chipset
  • Factory-Overclocked GPU
  • Custom chassis
Cons
  • Mediocre CPU overclock
  • Weak NVMe SSD performance
Verdict

The CyberpowerPC Syber M Xtreme 400 is a compelling option for anyone looking to tango with an X99 platform. The custom-designed chassis stands out against similarly priced competition, and the factory-overclocked graphics card and speedy memory further justifies its overall value. Although we weren't thrilled with the conservative overclock and uninspiring SSD performance, the Syber M Xtreme 400 contends with Z170 platforms with higher-clocked CPUs while offering more PCIe lanes and processing cores than the i7-6700K-equipped systems. The Syber M Xtreme 400 earns CyberpowerPC a Tom's Approved award for its unique design, competitive performance, and reasonable price.

$1,945CyberpowerPC

Gigabyte BRIX GB-GZ1DTi7-1070-NK

Pros
  • Price/Performance
  • Form factor
  • Unique cooling system
Cons
  • Loud under load
  • High temperatures
  • Cannot be overclocked
Verdict

Gigabyte's Brix Gaming GT desktop PC maybe on borrowed time with its aging Intel Core i7-6700K processor, but finding a SFF gaming rig with an equally powerful CPU and a full-sized GTX 1070 GPU for under $1,100 would be a tough task. The Gaming GT stands out for more than just its price alone; the design is unique and eye catching, and the custom cooling system manages to keep the desktop components from throttling (although barely, and it's quite loud when doing so). You can't overclock, despite the unlocked CPU and Z170 chipset, but the average consumer will likely (and understandably) not miss this feature. We'd have considered this a contender when it originally debuted at $1,700, but now that the price has dropped (along with our jaws), we're giving it a Tom's Hardware Approved Award, and would highly suggest grabbing it before its gone for good.

-

Maingear Vybe

Pros
  • Performance
  • High CPU Overclock
  • Free Remote RGB LED Lights
Cons
  • Pricey Configuration
  • I Can’t Keep It
Verdict

Maingear sent us a powerful 4K gaming PC in the Vybe, and the performance of this premium configuration is a result of the company’s bleeding edge overclocking and pricey component set. Anyone considering a purchase should know that this price range is par for the course from these kinds of top-tier, custom-built gaming PCs, and Maingear was uncharacteristically conservative with the aesthetics of the build it sent us (no paint) to keep the costs down. However, remote-controlled RGB LED lights come free (for a limited time) and individually braided PSU cables give it a decidedly premium look. PCs of this nature won’t appeal to DIY enthusiasts, but average consumers looking for a powerful custom shop gaming rig with a lifetime warranty, expert craftsmanship, and infinite configuration options can be sure to find a Vybe that fits their needs and budget.

ConfigureMaingear

Origin PC Millennium

Pros
  • Performance
  • Custom chassis
  • RGB synchronization
Cons
  • Loud graphics cards
  • High GPU temperatures
  • I can’t keep it
Verdict

The latest rev of the Millennium is a powerhouse that offers top-of-the-line 4K gaming performance, an intelligently designed custom chassis, and synchronization across all of its RGB LED components and case lighting. Plus, component pricing, at this writing, made this custom-shop rig even more appealing for enthusiast gamers seeking ultimate performance and a fully configurable case.

CustomizeOrigin PC

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Best Graphics

The Rest

Digital Storm Velox Z270

Pros
  • Performance
  • Custom-Painted Chassis
  • High CPU And GPU Overclock
Cons
  • Price
  • I Can't Keep It
Verdict

The Digital Storm Velox is a beauty of a machine, with a two-toned, custom-designed chassis bathed in RGB LED lighting, housing a hardware set that makes even the most jaded enthusiasts turn their heads. The brand new Intel Core i7-7700K and dual EVGA GTX 1080 graphics cards are overclocked to their peak attainable clock speeds, and few could deny the benefits of the performance boosts Digital Storm packs into the Velox. We can't recommend the beastly PC for its price tag, but we can say that we've come across few of its kind, and it will be difficult to upend the Velox's benchmark scores, obvious aesthetic value, and possibly its MSRP, until we see another SLI-equipped Kaby Lake system come our way.

$4737.00DigitalStorm

Lenovo IdeaCentre Y900 RE-34ISZ

Pros
  • Razer peripherals
  • Stylish case
  • Easily upgradable
  • Price
Cons
  • Performance
  • Single-channel memory
  • Older CPU
Verdict

The Lenovo IdeaCentre Y900 Razer Edition won’t likely be around for too much longer, with its aging Intel Core i7-6700K processor seeing its lifecycle coming to an end and 8th generation Coffee Lake CPUs already within sight. However, the idea of a Core i7 and GTX 1080-equipped gaming that comes with a mechanical keyboard and gaming mouse from a popular peripheral manufacturer is attractive to most average consumers, and at its reduced price of $1,700, we wouldn’t fault anyone for taking Lenovo up on it. There may be a few performance hang ups, and although it trails other similarly-equipped systems when (for all intents and purposes) it shouldn’t, it still performs in the same ballpark, and sometimes, that’s enough if the price is right.

$1,700Lenovo

Origin PC Chronos

Pros
  • Petite Yet Powerful
  • Excellent Thermals
  • Custom Chassis
Cons
  • High CPU/GPU Overclock Pricing
  • Cramped Interior
Verdict

The Origin PC Chronos is a tiny box with some serious gaming horsepower under the hood, achieving top-tier gaming performance at the highest settings and resolutions with an overclocked Intel Core i7-7700K processor and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card. The gratuitous memory and storage capacity may be a bit overzealous for even a seasoned PC gamer, but this configuration shows us how much of everything can be crammed into a SFF PC no larger than an older gaming console. We can’t recommend it for its practicality or pricing, but if you're looking for a flashy powerhouse rig with multiple color options, a liquid-cooled CPU, premium gaming performance, and an incredibly small footprint, the Origin PC Chronos is an attractive option.

CustomizeOrigin PC

Steiger Dynamics Era Reference

Pros
  • Quiet Operation
  • Custom SFF Chassis
  • Top-Tier Performance
Cons
  • Price
  • Overclocking Fee
  • Not Core i7
  • Doesn’t Include Couchmaster
Verdict

The Steiger Dynamics Era Reference is an ultimate living room gaming PC, and you can configure it anyway you choose starting at $1,499. With a fully custom hand-brushed aluminum SFF case that fits in your TV stand, this could be a great option for someone looking for a truly custom PC. The price to performance ratio isn’t ideal for those looking to get a deal for the parts inside, with this particular configuration sitting at $2,958. This may not sit too well in the stomachs of many price-conscious shoppers, especially with a Core i5-7600K under the hood. However, you can shave off a few hundred dollars if you can do without the Blue Ray RW drive, sound isolating foam, VR HDMI passthrough, and the overclocking services. We see this build as more of a business card of what Steiger Dynamics is capable of, with many of the components and extra services aimed at reducing the noise and increasing the performance. For average consumers looking for a gaming rig with a unique and sleek case design, top-tier performance, and a plethora of optional specialized services (overclocking, sound dampening, delidded CPUs), Steiger Dynamics offers an impressive specimen of a SFF VR-ready living room PC with the Era Reference.

CustomizeSteiger Dynamics

Xidax X-6

Pros
  • Tempered Glass Panels
  • LED Lighting
  • Above-Average Performance
Cons
  • Shifting Inventory
  • Total Storage Capacity
Verdict

The Xidax X-6 gaming desktop is as malleable as you can dream, with configurations starting at $930 and ranging up to thousands of dollars. The setup we have in the lab is somewhere in between this at $2,094, and it makes short work of many hard-hitting games at 1920 x 1080 and 2560 x 1440 with its overclocked Core i7-7700K and GTX 1070. We aren't fond of a shifting inventory (a few of the components in our review unit have already be replaced) or the low total storage capacity of this particular configuration, but if you aren’t one to tinker with overclocking and want a powerful gaming PC that comes with a lifetime warranty, Xidax would provide exactly that, with as much bling and power as you want or can afford.

ConfigureXidax

MORE: Best Laptops

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

About the author
Derek Forrest

Derek Forrest is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes hardware news and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

Read more
Create a new thread in the Reviews comments forum about this subject
6 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • abryant
    Archived comments are found here: http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-3540956/gaming-desktops.html
  • Lucky_SLS
    Lol, those I can't keep it cons XD
  • Lucky_SLS
    Lol, those I can't keep it cons XD
  • NinjaNerd56
    While I’d love to buy a Falcon Northwest monster box, I just got an HP Envy with a GTX1060 and an Intel Optane accelerator card....for $827 delivered to my door.

    It’s quite fast and I can run any title wide open at 1080p.
  • christopheabegg
    A new price tag , Hmm 3 to 4700$. We can hope very silent PC , Wifi MIMO , Optane cache , good sounding boxes ... price tag here but no dream machine .
  • mischon123
    Shifting inventory is good. PC builder are like a bakery. Old PC components are...just old. 2/3rd of the tested PCs are 2 Generations old basic PCs not Gaming PC. Why is eCollege not included? They built my Workstation/Gamer and it beats every machine in this test by far. Performance and long term usability has a value and not a price.
Also for desktops
CyberpowerPC Gamer Extreme H710
No Review
$799.99Newegg
Dell Inspiron 13 7000 Series i7347
No Review
$549.99Amazon
Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air
No Review
$999.00Best Buy
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.