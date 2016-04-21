Trending

Corsair K70 RGB Rapidfire Mechanical Keyboard With Cherry MX Speed (Silver) Switches, Quick Look

By

Cherry has a new switch, the MX Speed (Silver), and it made its debut in both standard and RGB form on new Corsair K70 RGB, K70 and K65 RGB Rapidfire keyboards. The trio of new keyboards in the legendary K-Series line serve primarily as a vehicle for the new switches to premier, and they essentially just help Corsair expand the number of switch types it offers with those devices.

In other words, if you’re a fan of the classic K-Series design and features, but are interested in a slightly shallower linear switch, you’re in luck. The new keyboards have that same plate-mounted design, iconic profile, and an optional rubberized and detachable wrist wrest. They support CUE software, as well.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

Extra Features

There are small differences in the new K-Series keyboards, though. For example, the spacebar on the new units has a textured finish instead of a smooth one like their predecessors. Corsair also packed in some replacement key caps; the K70 RGB Rapidfire I have on hand has two sets in each, actually, one for FPS (W, A, S, D) and MOBA (Q, W, E, R, D, F). There’s also a key puller.

The key caps have a light gray top and sport the same textured finish as the spacebar. They’re angled differently than the standard key caps, too. For example, the replacement WASD key caps all angle inward, towards the center of the cluster.

For the most part, though, the Rapidfire keyboards have the same specs as their K-Series counterparts.

K70 RGB RapidfireK70 RapidfireK65 RGB Rapidfire
SwitchesCherry MX Speed RGBCherry MX SpeedCherry MX Speed RGB
LayoutFull 104-keyFull 104-keyTKL
LightingRGBRedRGB
Report RateSelectable 8ms, 4ms, 2ms, 1ms and BIOS mode Selectable 8ms, 4ms, 2ms, 1ms and BIOS mode Selectable 8ms, 4ms, 2ms, 1ms and BIOS mode
Anti-GhostingFull KRO on USBFull KRO on USBFull KRO on USB
Onboard MemoryYesYesYes
SoftwareCUECUECUE
CableBraided fiberBraided fiberBraided fiber
Misc.-All-key macro support-Six media keys, including roller-Windows Lock-Detachable wrist rest-All-key macro support-Six media keys, including roller-Windows Lock-Detachable wrist rest-All-key macro support-Six media keys, including roller-Windows Lock-Detachable wrist rest
Weight1.2 kg1.2 kg.86 kg
Dimensions436 x 165 x 38 mm436 x 165 x 38 mm355 x 165 x 38 mm
Price$169.99$129.99$149.99

K70 RGB Rapidfire

K70 Rapidfire

K65 RGB Rapidfire

The Speed Switch Reality Check

The so-called Speed switch (which is silver in color), though, is designed to offer typers an option that’s similar to Cherry’s MX Red switches but--well, speedier. Both the Red and Speed switches are linear, with relatively light 45g actuation force. Indeed, specification-wise they’re essentially identical outside of the fact that the latter has a shorter distance to actuation (1.2 mm versus 2 mm). This results in a commensurately shorter overall key travel.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

In reality, the difference between the two switches is not so dramatically pronounced. Bear in mind that because of manufacturing tolerances, the pretravel distance of both switch types is about +/- 0.4 mm. Therefore, the Speed switch may actuate anywhere between 0.8-1.6 mm, whereas the Red switch may actuate anywhere from 1.6-2.4 mm. Granted, the delta between 0.8 mm and 2.4 mm is significant, but note that both switch types may both actuate at 1.6 mm, too.

Ostensibly, Cherry and Corsair are pushing these Speed switches as ideal for helping you type faster, particularly in gaming scenarios, but you probably won’t notice much in terms of actuation. What is certainly more notable, though, is the total key travel.

There is no variation there, so Reds give you 4 mm whereas Speeds offer just 3.2 mm, every time on every key. I’m typically skeptical when anyone claims they can detect distances of less than a millimeter, but I have to say that the stunted travel on the Speed switches was striking, at first. I quickly got used to it. I believe part of the gradual comfort was because the switches felt a little stiff to me when I first started typing on them, but they eventually felt like they loosened up.

If you're an adventurous sort and want to take a whack at some linear switches with short travel, and you dig the Corsair K-series look, the new Rapidfire keyboards are for you.

Seth Colaner is the News Director for Tom's Hardware. Follow him on Twitter @SethColaner. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Mohd Mamat 22 April 2016 08:30
    If the RGB controller sucks like the original K70 RGB then id rather get the Cherry Blue Strafe RGB
    Reply
  • Lutfij 22 April 2016 16:59
    Cherry+Corsair have tagged their new switch "Grey" perhaps some info was misplaced courtesy of the manufacturer...?
    Reply
  • scolaner 22 April 2016 18:37
    17857149 said:
    Cherry+Corsair have tagged their new switch "Grey" perhaps some info was misplaced courtesy of the manufacturer...?

    I believe they're trying to just use "Speed" instead of the color on these...but they are gray/silver in color. So...I provided extra info.
    Reply
  • Lutfij 03 May 2016 23:30
    No worries brudda, they seem to hold different nomenclature on other tech reviews and sites so if anything it's two faces of the same coin.
    Reply