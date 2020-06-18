Huawei Desktop PC Tested With AMD Ryzen 4000 Chip

Huawei is already everywhere, but if the latest information is accurate, the Chinese technology giant could be eyeing a piece of the x86 desktop pie. A recent 3DMark submission (via @_rogame) seemingly reveals a Huawei PC that's running on one of AMD's upcoming 7nm Ryzen 4000-series (Renoir) desktop APUs.

Not much information can be obtained from the submission other than the PC is using a Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G with a 65W envelope. The Zen 2 APU features six cores and 12 threads with rumored base and boost clock speeds up to 3.7 GHz and 4.3 GHZ, respectively. On the graphics end, the Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G reportedly runs on seven Vega Compute Units (CUs) that are clocked at 1,900 MHz.

Huawei Desktop PC With Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G (Image credit: _rogame/Twitter)

The lack of a discrete graphics card hints that the Huawei-branded device could be a small-form-factor (SFF) PC. Even though the Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G comes with a respectable iGPU, the Pro SKU suggests the PC likely caters to commercial clients.

Although Huawei isn't big in the PC scene, the company isn't a newcomer, either. Huawei already produces servers and proprietary desktop PC motherboards for ARM chips. A report from April also claims that Huawei is preparing to enter the server graphics card market. And now, Huawei's insatiable hunger could finally lead the company to the x86 desktop PC business.

Huawei shouldn't be underestimated, either. The multinational company has the resources and technology to challenge seasoned players, such as Dell, HP and even Lenovo, Huawei's own comrade.