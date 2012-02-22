Acer, Dell, LG, And Samsung: Four 23" LCD Monitors, Rounded-Up

Four-Way 23" LCD Round-Up
Despite all of the exciting display technology we saw at CES, it's going to be a while before OLED and autostereoscopic displays make their way to your desktop in any meaningful way.
As a result, we're in a bit of a lull when it comes to combining "new and exciting" with practicality in our monitor round-ups. But that doesn't mean there is any shortage of screens we still haven't reviewed. And that's why we have four more screens to add to our display analysis.
Until new technologies become more affordable, we're living in a display world where nearly everything employs LED backlighting. Even if you prefer CCFL-based monitors for their color accuracy, it's hard to ignore the power consumption- and form factor-oriented benefits of LED technology. Those positive attributes are reflected in today’s 23” LCD round-up.
Although all four of the screens we're reviewing sport the same dimensions and backlighting technology, there's a relatively large $100 spread between the most- and least-expensive models, and the benchmarks truly demonstrate some divergence between what these monitors can do. In the end, paying more for a display doesn't mean you're necessarily getting a better product.
|Brand
|Acer
|Dell
|LG
|Samsung
|Price
|$150
|$180
|$250
|$200
|Model
|S231HL Bid
|S2330MX
|IPS236V
|S23A550H
|Panel Type
|TN
|TN
|S-IPS
|TN
|Screen Size
|23"
|23"
|23"
|23"
|Max Resolution
|1980x1080
|1980x1080
|1980x1080
|1980x1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|16:9
|16:9
|Response Time (GTG)
|5 ms
|2 ms
|5 ms
|2 ms
|Brightness cd/m^2
|250
|250
|250
|250
|Speakers
|No
|No
|No
|No
|VGA
|1
|1
|1
|1
|DVI
|1
|1
|1
|-
|DisplayPort
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HDMI
|1
|-
|1
|1
|Energy Star Qualified
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Refresh Rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Warranty
|Three-year
|One-Year
|One-Year
|Three-Year
I guess I was wrong.
Why dont you guys test it the usual way? with a CRT monitor side by side running a timer (with ms ofc) and take some photos?
LG's QA website.
Question: did you go into the Menu > Picture and change the Black Level setting to Low? It defaults to High for some unknown reason, and at that setting the blacks are indeed terrible. At Low, the blacks are much, much better, and the slight decrease in white levels isn't much of an issue given that this is an extremely bright monitor.
Gamma set to 2.2. We did set to low. And as you know we measure luminance (nits) not illuminance (lux). Maybe this unit sat in the review pool too long... Not sure, but those were the readings that we achieved.