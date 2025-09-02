The Asus Prime RTX 5070 12GB is the absolute cheapest RTX 5070 available to buy, now only $523

Although still on the "far too expensive" side for me, it's great to see the continuation of the 50-series GPU discounts from retailers. One of the reasons for the dip in prices may be to clear out inventory before the release of the rumoured 50-series Super variants when they release, or perhaps interest has waned on overly expensive graphics cards; we can't be certain, but I welcome any and all price reductions.

Hitting an all-time low price on B&H Photo, Asus's GeForce RTX 5070 Prime GPU is now only $523.79, a new all-time low price and, more importantly, dipping well under the paper-MSRP launch prices. As of the writing of this article, it is the cheapest RTX 5070 12GB available to buy. It's also worth noting that the same card can be purchased from Amazon for the identical deal price, but there is a caveat: you must be an Amazon Prime member to purchase this GPU.

If you want to pack the latest generation of graphics card in your system, today's deal could be the perfect opportunity to pick one up. The Asus Prime RTX 5070 utilizes the Blackwell architecture and provides access to the latest Nvidia software features, including DLSS 4, Reflex 2, Nvidia Broadcast, and more.

The Asus Prime RTX 5070 12GB features 6144 CUDA cores for graphics processing, and a boost clock of 2542MHz. The super-fast GDDR7 VRAM features memory speeds of 28 Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus, and with 12GB available, there is ample memory for compiling shaders and textures to achieve optimal game performance.

We've been testing the latest 50-series cards extensively and benchmarking them against some of the most popular game titles out there. You can see how the RTX 5070 12GB ranks in our review, where we put the Nvidia GPU through its paces. In the chart below, you can see where the RTX 5070 ranks in regard to the geomean averages for rasterization in our suite of games. Placing above the previous generation's RTX 4070, it has slight generational performance gains in pure rasterization.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

