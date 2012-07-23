Seven Sub-$160 Z77 Express Motherboards, Reviewed

Overclocking
|BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking)
|ASRock Z77 Extreme4
|Asus P8Z77-V LX
|Biostar TZ77XE3
|CPU Base Clock
|95-150 MHz (1 MHz)
|80-300 MHz (0.1 MHz)
|95-300 MHz (0.01 MHz)
|CPU Multiplier
|Up to 63x
|Up to 63x
|Up to 63x
|DRAM Data Rates
|1066-2800 (200, 266.6 MHz)
|800-3200 (200, 266.6 MHz)
|1066-2800 (200, 266.6 MHz)
|CPU Vcore
|0.60-1.70 V (5 mV)
|0.80-1.99 V (5 mV)
|1.00-1.79 V (10 mV)
|VTT Voltage
|0.77-1.63 V (10 mV)
|1.05-1.70 V (12.5 mV)
|VCCSA Voltage
|0.93, 1.02, 1.11, 1.20 V
|0.74-1.69 V (5 mV)
|0.90-1.70 V (12.5 mV)
|PCH Voltage
|0.78-1.65 V (9.3 mV)
|0.74-1.69 V (5 mV)
|1.05 V +0 to +15% (5%)
|DRAM Voltage
|1.17-1.80 V (5 mV)
|1.19-2.14 V (5 mV)
|1.30-2.11 V (12 mV)
|CAS Latency
|4-15 Cycles
|1-15 Cycles
|4-15 Cycles
|tRCD
|3-15 Cycles
|1-15 Cycles
|3-15 Cycles
|tRP
|3-15 Cycles
|1-15 Cycles
|3-15 Cycles
|tRAS
|9-63 Cycles
|1-255 Cycles
|9-63 Cycles
|ECS Z77H2-A2X Deluxe
|Gigabyte Z77X-D3H
|Intel DZ77SL-50K
|MSI Z77A-G45
|CPU Base Clock
|99-150 MHz (1 MHz)
|80-133.33 MHz (0.01 MHz)
|100-300 MHz (1 MHz)
|0-655 MHz (0.1 MHz)
|CPU Multiplier
|Up to 59x
|Up to 63x
|Up to 255x
|Up to 63x
|DRAM Data Rates
|1066-2800 (200, 266.6 MHz)
|800-3200 (200, 266.6 MHz)
|1066-2400 (266.6 MHz)
|800-2933 (200, 266.6 MHz)
|CPU Vcore
|1.00-1.50 V (25 mV)
|0.80-1.90 V (5 mV)
|1.00-1.92 V (5 mV)
|0.81-1.52 V (5 mV)
|VTT Voltage
|+0 to +0.63 V (10 mV)
|0.80-1.70 V (5 mV)
|1.00-1.80 V (5 mV)
|0.95-1.55 V (10 mV)
|VCCSA Voltage
|+0 to +0.63 V (10 mV)
|0.72-1.40 V (5 mV)
|0.85-1.75 V (5 mV)
|0.87-1.51 V (10 mV)
|PCH Voltage
|+0 to +0.63 V (10 mV)
|Not Adjustable
|1.00-1.50 V (12.5 mV)
|0.78-1.73 V (5.5 mV)
|DRAM Voltage
|+0 to +0.63 V (10 mV)
|1.10-2.10 V (5 mV)
|1.20-1.80 V (50 mV)
|1.11-2.47 V (7.25 mV)
|CAS Latency
|4-15 Cycles
|5-15 Cycles
|2-255 Cycles
|5-15 Cycles
|tRCD
|3-15 Cycles
|4-15 Cycles
|2-255 Cycles
|4-15 Cycles
|tRP
|3-15 Cycles
|4-15 Cycles
|2-255 Cycles
|4-15 Cycles
|tRAS
|9-63 Cycles
|5-63 Cycles
|5-65535 Cycles
|10-40 Cycles
In spite of cooling differences, Asus’ hot-running P8Z77-V LX tops our CPU overclocking chart, while MSI’s cold-blooded Z77-G45 falls to the bottom.
Gigabyte’s Z77X-D3H takes the lead in base clock, accomplishing the highest reference frequency this processor has ever seen! This astonishing feat should be most significant to builders who can’t afford one of Intel’s unlocked K-series processors.
Intel uses 21.33x as its highest memory multiplier, and doing so leaves the DZ77SL-50K stuck with sub-2200 MT/s data rates. ASRock and Asus are on par, with MSI only slightly behind.
The things that actually get screwed-up are typically related to the clock generator, multiplier control, memory timings and power options.
Nice review.
You're kidding - Biostar. I guess this article is not about the 'Best Sub-$160 Z77' MOBO's but about the best manufacturers sent you. The cheapest MOBO I recommend for the SB/IB (K) is the ASUS P8Z77-V which pops your 'unique' budget cap depending where you shop; found it here for $159.99 - http://www.gadgetneeds.net/asus-p8z77-v-atx-intel-motherboard/
Interesting you didn't get an ASUS P8Z77-V LK ~$120 which offers SLI. The ASRock Z77 Extreme4 and Gigabyte Z77X-D3H for the price aren't bad.
There's NO WAY I'm recommending Biostar in the forum, folks and myself would thing I've lost my mind.
Would really like to see how the UD3X Atheros Ethernet controller fares against the Intel and broadcom ones.
Thank you!