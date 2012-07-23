Seven Sub-$160 Z77 Express Motherboards, Reviewed

Overclocking

BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking) ASRock Z77 Extreme4 Asus P8Z77-V LX Biostar TZ77XE3 CPU Base Clock 95-150 MHz (1 MHz) 80-300 MHz (0.1 MHz) 95-300 MHz (0.01 MHz) CPU Multiplier Up to 63x Up to 63x Up to 63x DRAM Data Rates 1066-2800 (200, 266.6 MHz) 800-3200 (200, 266.6 MHz) 1066-2800 (200, 266.6 MHz) CPU Vcore 0.60-1.70 V (5 mV) 0.80-1.99 V (5 mV) 1.00-1.79 V (10 mV) VTT Voltage 0.77-1.63 V (10 mV) 1.05-1.70 V (12.5 mV) VCCSA Voltage 0.93, 1.02, 1.11, 1.20 V 0.74-1.69 V (5 mV) 0.90-1.70 V (12.5 mV) PCH Voltage 0.78-1.65 V (9.3 mV) 0.74-1.69 V (5 mV) 1.05 V +0 to +15% (5%) DRAM Voltage 1.17-1.80 V (5 mV) 1.19-2.14 V (5 mV) 1.30-2.11 V (12 mV) CAS Latency 4-15 Cycles 1-15 Cycles 4-15 Cycles tRCD 3-15 Cycles 1-15 Cycles 3-15 Cycles tRP 3-15 Cycles 1-15 Cycles 3-15 Cycles tRAS 9-63 Cycles 1-255 Cycles 9-63 Cycles

BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking) ECS Z77H2-A2X Deluxe Gigabyte Z77X-D3H Intel DZ77SL-50K MSI Z77A-G45 CPU Base Clock 99-150 MHz (1 MHz) 80-133.33 MHz (0.01 MHz) 100-300 MHz (1 MHz) 0-655 MHz (0.1 MHz) CPU Multiplier Up to 59x Up to 63x Up to 255x Up to 63x DRAM Data Rates 1066-2800 (200, 266.6 MHz) 800-3200 (200, 266.6 MHz) 1066-2400 (266.6 MHz) 800-2933 (200, 266.6 MHz) CPU Vcore 1.00-1.50 V (25 mV) 0.80-1.90 V (5 mV) 1.00-1.92 V (5 mV) 0.81-1.52 V (5 mV) VTT Voltage +0 to +0.63 V (10 mV) 0.80-1.70 V (5 mV) 1.00-1.80 V (5 mV) 0.95-1.55 V (10 mV) VCCSA Voltage +0 to +0.63 V (10 mV) 0.72-1.40 V (5 mV) 0.85-1.75 V (5 mV) 0.87-1.51 V (10 mV) PCH Voltage +0 to +0.63 V (10 mV) Not Adjustable 1.00-1.50 V (12.5 mV) 0.78-1.73 V (5.5 mV) DRAM Voltage +0 to +0.63 V (10 mV) 1.10-2.10 V (5 mV) 1.20-1.80 V (50 mV) 1.11-2.47 V (7.25 mV) CAS Latency 4-15 Cycles 5-15 Cycles 2-255 Cycles 5-15 Cycles tRCD 3-15 Cycles 4-15 Cycles 2-255 Cycles 4-15 Cycles tRP 3-15 Cycles 4-15 Cycles 2-255 Cycles 4-15 Cycles tRAS 9-63 Cycles 5-63 Cycles 5-65535 Cycles 10-40 Cycles

In spite of cooling differences, Asus’ hot-running P8Z77-V LX tops our CPU overclocking chart, while MSI’s cold-blooded Z77-G45 falls to the bottom.

Gigabyte’s Z77X-D3H takes the lead in base clock, accomplishing the highest reference frequency this processor has ever seen! This astonishing feat should be most significant to builders who can’t afford one of Intel’s unlocked K-series processors.

Intel uses 21.33x as its highest memory multiplier, and doing so leaves the DZ77SL-50K stuck with sub-2200 MT/s data rates. ASRock and Asus are on par, with MSI only slightly behind.