Seven Sub-$160 Z77 Express Motherboards, Reviewed

Seven Affordable Z77 Express-Based Motherboards Get Dissected

Everyone loves a fast machine, but buying the best of the best is an expensive habit. Thank goodness for Intel's Ivy Bridge architecture then, right? You don't need to sink a ton of cash into a Sandy Bridge-E-based processor and the expensive motherboards they require. Instead, a third-gen Core chip and a Z77-based platform should do the trick nicely.

Alright, so you do lose some functionality. Sandy Bridge-E features 40 lanes of on-die PCI Express, after all. The Ivy Bridge/Z77 combination slims that number down to 16 lanes and a "modest" two-channel memory controller. But the features it does facilitate are good enough for a majority of our readers looking for a smart play that's fast, energy-efficient, and affordable.

As a bonus, in addition to more attractive pricing than LGA 2011, Ivy Bridge-based chips include Intel's second-generation Quick Sync technology. Sandy Bridge-E doesn't enjoy any form of fixed-function transcoding acceleration. Of course, Quick Sync is a component of the architecture's integrated graphics engine, and most enthusiasts won't want to bother with HD Graphics 4000. Fortunately, Lucidlogix's Virtu software makes it easy to use discrete graphics for gaming and Intel's built-in stuff for your video work.

But you've heard all of that before, we're sure. Rather than blathering on about Ivy Bridge and Intel's most modern desktop chipset, let's instead introduce the cheaper-than-$160 motherboards we'll be reviewing today. They're what make fast, inexpensive, enthusiast-oriented machines a reality. And by the time you get to the end of today's incredibly information-packed story, you'll know which of these platforms are our favorites.

Motherboard Features ASRock Z77 Extreme4 Asus P8Z77-V LX Biostar TZ77XE3 PCB Revision 1.05 1.02 5.0 Chipset Intel Z77 Express Intel Z77 Express Intel Z77 Express Voltage Regulator Twelve Phases Six Phases Twelve Phases BIOS P1.40 (05/14/2012) 0610 (05/08/2012) Z77AF419 (04/19/2012) 100.0 MHz BCLK 100.0 (+0.00%) 100.30 (+0.03%) 100.00 (+0.00%) Internal Interfaces PCIe 3.0 x16 2 (x16/x0 or x8/x8) 1 (16-lanes) 2 (x16/x0 or x8/x8) PCIe 2.0 x16 None 1 (4-lanes from PCH) 1 (4-lanes from PCH) PCIe x1/x4 2/0 2/0 2/0 Mini PCIe None None None USB 2.0 3 (6-ports) 3 (6-ports) 2 (4-ports) USB 3.0 1 (2-ports) 1 (2-ports) 1 (2-ports) IEEE-1394 None None None SATA 6Gb/s 4 (1 shared w/eSATA) 2 2 SATA 3Gb/s 4 4 4 4-Pin Fan 2 3 1 3-Pin Fan 4 1 2 FP-Audio 1 1 1 S/PDIF I/O Output Only Output Only Output Only Power Button Yes No Yes Reset Button Yes No Yes CLR_CMOS Button No No No Diagnostics Panel Numeric Pass/Fail LEDs Numeric Legacy Interfaces Serial, 2 x PCI Serial, 3 x PCI Serial, 2 x PCI I/O Panel Connectors P/S 2 1 1 1 USB 3.0 4 2 2 USB 2.0 2 2 4 IEEE-1394 None None None Network Single Single Single eSATA 1 (shared w/SATA) None None CLR_CMOS Button Yes No No Digital Audio Out Optical Only Optical Only None Digital Audio In None None None Analog Audio 5 3 6 Video Out VGA, DVI-D, HDMI HDMI, VGA, DVI-D HDMI, VGA, DVI-D Other Devices None None None Mass Storage Controllers Chipset SATA 2 x SATA 6Gb/s 4 x SATA 3Gb/s 2 x SATA 6Gb/s 4 x SATA 3Gb/s 2 x SATA 6Gb/s 4 x SATA 3Gb/s Chipset RAID Modes 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 Add-In SATA ASM1061 PCIe 2 x SATA 6Gb/s 1 shared w/eSATA None None USB 3.0 ASM1042 PCIeIntel Z77 Integrated Intel Z77 Integrated Z77 Integrated Only IEEE-1394 None None None Gigabit Ethernet Primary LAN BCM57781 PCIe RTL8111E PCIe RTL8111E PCIe Secondary LAN None None None Audio HD Audio Codec ALC898 ALC887 ALC892 DDL/DTS Connect Not Specified DTS Connect Not Specified

Motherboard Features ECS Z77H2-A2X Deluxe Gigabyte Z77X-D3H Intel DZ77SL-50K MSI Z77A-G45 PCB Revision 1.0 1.0 Initial 1.1 Chipset Intel Z77 Express Intel Z77 Express Intel Z77 Express Intel Z77 Express Voltage Regulator Nine Phases Nine Phases Six Phases Six Phases BIOS 120424 (04/24/2012) F8 (05/11/2012) 0066 (04/13/2012) V2.4 (05/09/2012) 100.0 MHz BCLK 99.77 (-0.23%) 100.89 (+0.89%) 99.78 (-0.22%) 100.0 (+0.0%) Internal Interfaces PCIe 3.0 x16 2 (x16/x0 or x8/x8) 2 (x16/x0 or x8/x8) 1 (16-lanes) 2 (x16/x0 or x8/x8) PCIe 2.0 x16 None 1 (4-lanes from PCH) None 1 (4-lanes from PCH) PCIe x1/x4 2/0 3/0 1/1 (open ended) 4 (two shared)/0 Mini PCIe 1 None None None USB 2.0 1 (2-ports) 2 (4-ports) 2 (4-ports) 3 (6-ports) USB 3.0 1 (2-ports) 1 (2-ports) 1 (2-ports) 1 (2-ports) IEEE-1394 None None None None SATA 6Gb/s 4 4 2 2 SATA 3Gb/s 2 4 (1 shared w/mSATA) 3 4 4-Pin Fan 1 4 3 3 3-Pin Fan 2 None None 2 FP-Audio 1 1 1 1 S/PDIF I/O Output Only Output Only Output Only None Power Button No No No No Reset Button No No No No CLR_CMOS Button No No No No Diagnostics Panel None None None None Legacy Interfaces Serial, 2 x PCI Serial, 1 x PCI 3 x PCI Serial Port I/O Panel Connectors P/S 2 None 1 1 1 USB 3.0 4 6 2 2 USB 2.0 4 2 4 4 IEEE-1394 None None None None Network Single Single Single Single eSATA 1 None 1 None CLR_CMOS Button No No No Yes Digital Audio Out Optical Only Optical Only None Optical+Coaxial Digital Audio In None None None None Analog Audio 5 5 3 6 Video Out VGA, DVI-D, HDMI VGA, DVI-D, HDMI HDMI HDMI, VGA, DVI-D Other Devices None None None None Mass Storage Controllers Chipset SATA 2 x SATA 6Gb/s 2 x SATA 3Gb/s 1 x eSATA 3Gb/s 2 x SATA 6Gb/s 4 x SATA 3Gb/s 2 x SATA 6Gb/s 3 x SATA 3Gb/s 1 x eSATA 3Gb/s 2 x SATA 6Gb/s 4 x SATA 3Gb/s Chipset RAID Modes 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 Add-In SATA ASM1061 PCIe2 x SATA 6Gb/s 88SE9172 PCIe2 x eSATA 6Gb/s None None USB 3.0 ASM1042 PCIeIntel Z77 Integrated VL800-Q8 PCIeIntel Z77 Integrated Z77 Integrated Only Z77 Integrated Only IEEE-1394 None None None None Gigabit Ethernet Primary LAN RTL8111E PCIe AR8151 PCIe WG82579V PHY RTL8111E PCIe Secondary LAN None None None None Audio HD Audio Codec ALC892 VT2021 ALC892 ALC892 DDL/DTS Connect Not Specified Not Specified Not Specified Not Specified

Thanks to the efforts (and unified voice) of our readers, all seven of the motherboard vendors participating in today's story are now on equal footing when it comes to the length of their warranties, each offering three years of protection. There's more to each of these boards than its specification sheet, though, so we’re diving into the features, firmware, and software package included with them all.