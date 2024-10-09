Grab an Xbox Series X for $449 with this October Prime Day deal

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's most powerful current-generation gaming console, and October Prime Days sales it is discounted by $50. Microsoft is releasing a new variant of the Xbox Series X later this month, but unlike the PlayStation 5 Pro, this new Xbox model will only include a bigger internal SSD (2TB) and not a full hardware upgrade.

If you head over to Best Buy where they have a 48-hour flash sale to compete with Amazon, you can pick up a brand-new Xbox Series X for $449 - the lowest price you can find for this console at the moment. This console deal is for the stand-alone console and a controller and doesn't include any bundled games. I recommend trying Game Pass so you can try a ton of games with your subscription.

For just $449 you're getting a powerful little gaming computer with competent hardware for playing most games at high resolutions. The Xbox features a custom Zen 2 CPU with 8 Cores that run at 3.8GHz and a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU that can put out 4K visuals at 120FPS on a variable refresh rate TV or monitor.

Xbox Series X Games Console: now $449 at Best Buy (was $499)

Microsoft's premium gaming console features 4K gaming resolutions, Dolby Atmos sound, and easy access to a massive games library with GamesPass membership. Perfect for gaming in the living room with easy connectivity to a big-screen TV for the ultimate gaming experience.

Other features of the Series X include Dolby Atmos surround sound, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and USB 3.1 ports for connecting to the latest peripherals. If you're after a system purely for gaming then the Xbox Series X is a good choice, as you'd struggle to buy a current mid-range graphics card for less than the price of this console.