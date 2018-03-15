be quiet! Straight Power 11 1000W

by

be quiet! is a German company that specializes in manufacturing quiet PC components, including PSUs, cases, and coolers. The most recent addition to its portfolio is the Straight Power 11 line, which includes six members ranging from 450W to 1000W. They all feature fully modular cabling and 80 PLUS Gold efficiency.

The Straight Power 11s aren't meant to address enthusiasts. Rather, they're aimed at builders on a budget who still want high quality and impeccable reliability.

The series' 1kW flagship is the subject of today's review. It is equipped with one of be quiet!'s own Silent Wings 3 fans and a funnel-shaped opening that the company says facilitates optimal airflow. Additionally, the fan's blades are purportedly tuned for moving air. The fluid dynamic bearing and six-pole motor are claimed to reduce vibrations, minimizing operating noise. Naturally, we'll be testing all of that.

Inside, the PSU's manufacturer uses a wire-free design, again optimizing for airflow through the chassis. This is of critical importance when it comes to delivering lots of power as quietly as possible. The only let-down for folks with lots of graphics cards are the six PCIe connectors. Most 1kW PSUs sport at least eight. But we've already established that the SP11 family wasn't built for high-end applications. It's more of a mid-range solution.

Contrary to most of the PSUs available today, the E11-1000 employs four +12V rails. While we prefer single-rail designs, we don't have a problem with PSUs featuring multiple +12V rails so long as their power distribution is good; their EPS and PCIe connectors are fed by different rails; and their OCP triggering points are high enough.

Specifications

be quiet! E11-1000
$199Newegg
    Specifications
  • Manufacturer (OEM)
    FSP
  • Max. DC Output
    1000W
  • Efficiency
    80 PLUS Gold, ETA-A
  • Noise
    LAMBDA-S++
  • Modular
    ✓ (Fully)
  • Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
  • Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)
    0 - 40°C
  • Over Voltage Protection
  • Under Voltage Protection
  • Over Power Protection
  • Over Current (+12V) Protection
  • Over Temperature Protection
  • Short Circuit Protection
  • Surge Protection
  • Inrush Current Protection
  • Fan Failure Protection
  • No Load Operation
  • Cooling
    135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (SIW3-13525-HF-26)
  • Semi-Passive Operation
  • Dimensions (WxHxD)
    150 x 86 x 172mm
  • Weight
    1.83kg (4.03lb)
  • Form Factor
    ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
  • Warranty
    5 Years

The E11-1000 is backed by a five-year warranty, which is much more realistic than the 10- or 12-year guarantees other brands tout. Longer warranties are better for customers, of course. But crazy-long coverage can backfire and cause trouble for the companies providing them, affecting end-users as well. That's why we prefer a touch of realism with the best possible terms. After all, most of us won't be keeping our PSUs in service for a decade; it's better to replace a high-quality power supply after five or six years of hard use. Lower-end models may need to be swapped out even more often. Usually, it's pretty obvious when you start having power quality issues: sudden restarts, audible coil whine under taxing loads, system hangs, etc.

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V112V212V312V45VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps25252222303030.5
83.3
Watts150999.6156
Total Max. Power (W)1000

The minor rails are very strong by today's standards. Two of the four +12V rails have a higher OCP limit than the others. And finally, the 5VSB rail has 15W of capacity that can hit 20W before its OCP kicks in. That's plenty for most PCs.

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables
DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1118-22AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm)1116AWGNo
Eight-pin EPS12V (700mm)1116AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (2x 600mm) 3618AWGNo
SATA (550mm+150mm+150mm)1318AWGNo
SATA (550mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)1418AWGNo
SATA (550mm+150mm) / Four-pin Molex (+150mm+150mm)24 / 4
18AWGNo
FDD Adapter (+150mm)1122AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1380mm) - C13 coupler1118AWG-

There are two EPS connectors, as we'd expect from a 1kW PSU. The number of PCIe connectors is limited, though. Usually, high-capacity PSUs have at least eight PCIe connectors. But it seems as though be quiet! chose to keep this number at six to avoid creating competition with some of its higher-end power supplies.

Cable length is adequate, and the same goes for the distance between connectors.

  • cable1
  • cable2
  • cable7
  • cable6
  • cable5
  • cable3
  • cable4

The E11-1000's cables are shown in the photos above.

Power Distribution

Power Distribution
12V1ATX, Peripheral, SATA
12V2CPU (P4 / P8)
12V3PCIe 1/2
12V4PCIe 2/3

As mentioned, there are four +12V rails, two of which offer a maximum of 30A output. The other two are set at 22A, though their real OCP triggering points are notably higher.

The E11-1000 has three PCIe sockets on its modular panel and, according to be quiet!, the second socket draws power from both 12V3 and 12V4.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

be quiet! E11-1000
$199Newegg

Next
Summary
  1. Features & Specifications
  2. Unboxing Video
  3. Teardown & Component Analysis
  4. Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current
  5. Efficiency, Temperature & Noise
  6. Protection Features
  7. Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images
  8. Transient Response Tests
  9. Ripple Measurements
  10. EMC Pre-Compliance Testing
  11. Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency
  12. Final Analysis
About the author
Aris Mpitziopoulos

Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.

Read more
Create a new thread in the Reviews comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. Best Power Supply Units For Cryptocurrency Mining
  2. Cougar GX-F750W PSU Review
  3. Here’s What’s Driving Up Prices For High-Capacity PSUs
Also for graphics-cards
XFX Double D R9 270X GPUs
No Review
$143.76 Amazon
Crucial 8GB Kit (4GB x 2) DDR3
No Review
$68.99 Amazon
Samsung 840 Pro 256GB
No Review
$139.99 Amazon
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.