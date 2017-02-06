Best Cases

Login | Sign Up
There's far more to consider than aesthetics when choosing a case. Good airflow is king when it comes to keeping things cool, and noise levels can be affected by everything from the number of fans to the shape of the fan mounts. Fortunately, we've already tested a bevy of cases over the years, and have prepared this awards showcase as a quick summary of the best models.

Extended ATX cases are required to hold motherboards up to 13" deep (front-to-back). Though such motherboards still fit within the 12" north-to-south confines of ATX, many of these cases are also compatible with the eight-slot XL-ATX form factor.

Bigger isn't always better, as many builders don't actually need a bunch of drive bays or slots to hold all their equipment. Mini-ITX fits the performance of a standard tower into compact spaces such as home theaters and small desks, and some of these compact units even have carrying handles for easy transport to gaming events (LAN parties).

Smaller motherboards can always be installed in larger cases - e.g. Mini-ITX simply utilizes four of the mounting holes from the standard ATX specification. Yet the reverse is sometimes also true, as many ATX cases are designed to hold so-called “oversized ATX” motherboards. Often mislabeled as E-ATX, these motherboards technically fall short of the actual 12" x 13" Extended ATX specification. Therefore, we recommend that prospective buyers of any “oversized ATX" motherboards look at the photos, descriptions and measurements of any ATX case before making a purchase.

Best Extended ATX Cases

Rosewill Nighthawk 117
Pros
  • Six USB ports
  • Eight drive cages
  • Three front bays
  • Top-loading drive dock
  • A full list of traditional features
Cons
  • Room for only one long radiator, at 2x140mm or 2x120mm
Verdict

Naysayers from the circle of big-liquid fanatics will be the Nighthawk 117's biggest challenge in the enthusiast market, followed by those who don't like lights and those who don't like windows. But if you're looking for the widest array of well-priced features in a mid-sized full tower that has both lights and a side window, the Nighthawk 117 appears to be an unbeatable value.

$149.99 Amazon

Azza GT1 EATX
Pros
  • E-ATX and XL-ATX motherboard support
  • Long graphics card support
  • Dual power supply support
  • Nine 5.25” front-panel devices
  • 4x 120mm and 2x 120mm radiator support
Cons
  • Heavy
  • Noisy front panel fan
  • No mechanical HDD vibration damping
Verdict

The Azza GT1’s price is low for its size, but its value is pertinent only to buyers who need a case specifically of this size. Additional fans would be required to get this one up to high-end cooling specs, but the fact that it supports all those fans, including the 4x 120mm radiator, allows the GT1 to at least get our stamp of approval.

$139.99 Amazon

Corsair Carbide Clear 600C
Pros
  • Quiet design
  • Great finish
  • Concealed double 5.25" drive bays
  • Space for two large radiators
  • Eight expansion slots
  • Screw-free SSD and HDD installation
  • Compact 18.3" depth
Cons
  • Somewhat costly
  • Front-panel 2x 140mm radiator installation may require the removal of one (of only two) 3.5" bays
Verdict

Corsair's Carbide Clear 600C provides great looks and noise reduction for buyers who want to fit two large radiators and up to four graphics cards within a compact 18.3" depth.

$149.99 Amazon

Phanteks Enthoo Evolv
Pros
  • Superior-quality materials
  • Great cooling
  • Extensive radiator support
  • Superior overall performance
Cons
  • No room for 10.7” motherboards
  • Missing eighth expansion slot
  • High price
Verdict

Potentially the ultimate production mid-tower chassis for quality and liquid-cooling fanatics, the Enthoo Evolv ATX Tempered Glass case comes up one slot and 0.3" short of getting our broader recommendation.

US$189.99 Newegg

Rosewill B2 Spirit
Pros
  • High quality fit and finish
  • Sturdy materials
  • Enormous internal space
  • Easy access fans
  • Dual large radiator mounts
  • Excessive drive storage
  • Extra USB ports
  • Cooler and quieter than competitors
Cons
  • Enormous external dimensions
  • Hefty weight
Verdict

Rosewill’s B2 Spirit provides excellent value to users who want superb quality and a plethora of practical features in an enormous case.

$199.99 Newegg

Best ATX Cases

NZXT Phantom 410
Pros
  • Six 3.5"/2.5" drive trays on removable cages
  • Three convertible external bays
  • Cooling
  • Noise suppression
  • High-quality materials and finish
Cons
  • Loose cable grommets
  • No front-panel radiator support
Verdict

Awarded in 2012 for its performance and quality, the Phantom 410 retains its value position through price persistence.

Cooler Master MasterBox 5
Pros
  • Low cost
  • Good cooling performance
  • Good acoustic performance
  • Room for oversized motherboards
Cons
  • Few feature enhancements
  • Few drive bays
  • Lacks an eighth expansion slot
Verdict

The MasterBox 5 from Cooler Master provides the best performance value we’ve seen in over a year.

$69.99 Newegg

Enermax Ostrog GT
Pros
  • Cooling
  • Port Selection
  • Eight Expansion Slots
  • Includes three fans
  • Price
Cons
  • Single SSD Tray
  • No top or front panel radiator support
  • Does not include 2.5" adapters for 3.5" drive mounts
  • Mediocre materials
Verdict

The Ostrog GT's big performance, low-cost and eighth expansion slot are a boon to budget-minded gaming system builders.

Fractal Design Define R4
Pros
  • Extra-thick sheet metal
  • Asphalt Damped Panels
  • Good Port Selection
  • Excellent dust filter design
  • Eight 3.5"/2.5" drive trays on removable cages
  • Excellent cooling-to-noise ratio
Cons
  • Heavy
  • No room for top-panel radiators
Verdict

Low-noise panels, easy filter access, good ventilation and vast drive storage help the Define R4 define the Prosumer builder class.

Fractal Design Define S
Pros
  • Thick, well-fitting steel panels
  • five hidden drive trays
  • support for two triple-fan radiators
  • superbly low price
Cons
  • No eighth expansion slot
  • no space for oversized motherboards
Verdict

The Define S is solid and attractive enough to hold an “Ultimate Liquid Cooling” build. Unfortunately, it’s not designed to hold “Ultimate Performance” parts such as 10.5” to 10.7” deep motherboards or four-way SLI that might need an “Ultimate Liquid Cooling” configuration. “Extreme” builders able to live within the confines of standard ATX and seven expansion slots will find equally extreme value in its low $70 price.

$99.99 Newegg

NZXT S340 Elite
Pros
  • Enhanced Cooling
  • Good acoustic performance at reduced fan levels
  • Traditional mid-tower compactness
  • Supports oversized motherboards and dual-140mm-fan radiators
  • Easy dust filter access and cleaning
  • Steel face panel supports included, magnetic headphone bracket
Cons
  • Face panel and dust filter must be removed to access hard drive screws
  • External expansion card bracket can cause cumbersome card installation.
Verdict

Performance alone gives NZXT’s S340 Elite our recommendation in the $100 glass-sided case market, even though some of its advanced features appear gimmicky, and even though some of its basic features seem cheap.

$99.99 Newegg

SilverStone Primera PM01
Pros
  • Excellent cooling performance
  • Excellent cooling to noise ratio
  • Supports a 3x 140mm radiator in front, 3x 120mm on top
  • Loaded with LEDs for showoffs, plus a switch to disable them
  • Premium Finish
  • Moderate Price
Cons
  • Top-panel radiator installation requires cutting inner panel for coolant lines
  • No motherboard lead for three-pin fan hub
  • Power supply shroud and hard drive cage are riveted in place
  • Single-color lighting
Verdict

SilverStone’s Primera PM01 is recommended for mid-tower buyers who want the best mix of included features and top performance for under $120.

$119.99 Newegg

BitFenix Aurora
Pros
  • Lowest-priced case to include tempered-glass side panels
  • Great manufacturing quality
  • Four USB Ports
  • Integrated SSD Lighting Controller
  • Supports dual two-by-140mm radiators
Cons
  • Not enough included fans for mainstream air-cooled configurations
  • Built-in front-panel dust filter will require frequent compressed-air cleaning
Verdict

Poor dust filter design and a paucity of included fans justify the Bitfenix Aurora’s exceptional price. Buyers who were planning to add their own fans will still find a glass-paneled case bargain, as long as they can tolerate the dust filter inconveniences.

BitFenix Pandora
Pros
  • Room for two 3x 120mm radiators
  • user-configurable front-panel logo display
Cons
  • No fan hub (Riotoro) or manual controller (Corsair)
Verdict

Fitted with a unique configurable logo panel, the Pandora ATX’s value rises from mediocre to above-average for builders who need space for two large radiators.

$149.00 Amazon

Cooler Master MasterCase 5
Pros
  • High quality materials
  • modular interior
  • secondary 2x 120mm radiator mount on front
  • strong carrying handles
Cons
  • Primary (top panel) radiator mount, which is standard on the Pro 5, must be purchased separately for the lower-model MasterCase 5
  • Designed for radiators, the mesh front panel lets too much noise escape from fan-cooled internal components
  • Both version lack an eighth expansion slot to support bottom-slot graphics cards.
Verdict

The MasterCase 5 is a great case for liquid-cooled system builders who want the flexibility to place additional components, such as reservoirs and pumps, more conveniently. Users who want to add a top-panel radiator can choose between purchasing the upgrade or buying the MasterCase Pro 5.

$109.99 Amazon

Corsair Carbide Series Air 740
Pros
  • Powerful stock cooling
  • Supports three large radiators
  • Quick SSD mounts
  • Enough room for EATX motherboards
Cons
  • Somewhat noisy
  • No bottom air filter
  • Flimsy right-side panel
Verdict

The Carbide Air 740 is an unusual find for builders who want to mount three large radiators. Other buyers will want to compare its features and price to other designs before making their purchase decisions.

$149.99 Newegg

Fractal Design Define C
Pros
  • Radiator support
  • Price
  • Front pull-filter for bottom panel inlets
  • Noise-damped pop-out top cover with included magnetic mesh replacement
  • Small size
Cons
  • Included fans provide mediocre performance
Verdict

Kudos to Fractal Design for fitting two large radiator mounts within the relatively small dimensions of its Define-C. Had it been just a little cheaper or included just one more fan, it may have won a higher-level award.

Zalman Z9 Neo
Pros
  • Cheaper than most gaming cases
  • Supports two dual-fan radiators
  • Includes five fans
  • Room for big cards and oversized motherboards
  • Great cooling-to-noise ratio
Cons
  • ATA-style fan power
  • Riveted power supply shroud and hard drive cage
Verdict

Great noise control and good thermal performance add to the Z9 Neo’s excellent price and adequate feature set, making it a better value for the majority of mid-tower gaming PC builders.

$79.99 Amazon

Zalman Z11 Neo
Pros
  • Front-panel ports
  • Materials
  • Noise
  • Ventilation
Cons
  • Break-out slot covers
  • Price
Verdict

The Z11 Neo offers exceptional performance value and overall quality for a reasonable price, but break-away slot covers are an insult to both the cases’s overall quality and target market. Rather than recommend it as-delivered, we’ll approve it for anyone who’s willing to buy their own slot covers.

$84.99 NewEgg

Best MicroATX Cases

Cooler Master MasterCase Pro 3
Pros
  • Great cooling
  • Supports thick double-fan radiators
  • Supports two oversized graphics cards
  • Includes steel reinforced carrying handles
  • Sturdy materials
  • High quality fit and finish
Cons
  • Includes only four SSD screws
  • Somewhat noisy
Verdict

Builders who want the features of a big case but not the excess height can find a great mid-tower alternative in the Micro ATX Cooler Master MasterCase Pro 3.

$99.99 Amazon

Best Mini ITX Cases

Cougar QBX
Pros
  • Build space
  • Materials
  • Price
  • Ventilation
Cons
  • No SFX PSU Support
  • Noise
  • Single case fan
Verdict

For the price of the case, the Cougar QBX has a ton of build space and offers a lot of potential for those willing to add their own fans. Realistically, we wouldn't mind adding a few dollars to the price tag if we could get an extra fan or two. In the end, the Cougar QBX is a smart buy for anyone looking for a good Mini-ITX case with a lot of space.

$54.99 Newegg

Fractal Design Define Nano S
Pros
  • Price
  • Sound dampening
  • Water/Air cooling support
  • Cable management
Cons
  • A bit oversized for a true mini-ITX case
Verdict

The Define Nano S is an excellent case for anyone looking to assemble the ultimate mini-ITX build. Although it may be a bit large for some purists, the extra room will be more than welcome by those who want to build small without sacrificing performance. Finally, its $70 price tag provides the ultimate value for builders looking for a mini-ITX case.

Lian Li PC-Q10
Pros
  • Build Space
  • Premium Materials
  • Ventilation
  • Features
Cons
  • Price
  • No SFX PSU Support
  • Mediocre Cable Management
Verdict

The PC-Q10 by Lian Li is without a doubt, a premium case. Besides the use of quality materials and craftsmanship, the PC-Q10 also includes a vast array of features, which gives the case massive potential. Even with its premium price tag, the case's build quality, features and performance are more than enough to earn it our Editor Approved Award.

$129.99 Newegg

Lian Li PC-Q34
Pros
  • Price
  • Build quality
  • Flip-top design
  • Supports ATX power supplies
Cons
  • No fan included
  • Problematic with some cooling configurations
Verdict

With an $80 price tag, the PC-Q34 is a solid pick for anyone who wants a compact, minimalist, easy-to-build case, and is willing to plan their cooling setup ahead of time.

NZXT Manta
Pros
  • Motherboard-based, seven-channel fan controller
  • Extensive Water Cooling Support
  • Switchable Case Lighting
  • Room for Massive PSUs/GPUs
Cons
  • Price
  • Large Size for a Mini ITX Case
Verdict

Although the Manta is large for a Mini ITX case, it should still be well received by those wanting to go small while still packing all out performance. Even though it may not be today's value winner, its sweeping curves and valued added features earn it our approval for anyone who's willing to fork over $140 for a Mini ITX case.

$139.99 Amazon

SilverStone ML08
Pros
  • Compact / Minimalistic design
  • Fits full-size graphics cards
  • Relatively cheap
Cons
  • Carrying handle costs extra
  • Lack of exhaust fans may limit use of high power hardware
Verdict

With its low price, compact size, and ability to pack a decent amount of hardware, the ML08 wins our seal of approval for those looking for a great HTPC or mini gaming case.

$72.50 Amazon

About the author
Thomas Soderstrom

Thomas Soderstrom is a Senior Staff Editor at Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews cases, cooling, memory and motherboards.

