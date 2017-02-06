Best Cases

There's far more to consider than aesthetics when choosing a case. Good airflow is king when it comes to keeping things cool, and noise levels can be affected by everything from the number of fans to the shape of the fan mounts. Fortunately, we've already tested a bevy of cases over the years, and have prepared this awards showcase as a quick summary of the best models.
-
Rosewill Nighthawk 117
-
- Type
- Full Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- EATX, ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 23.3" x 9.2" x 22.5"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 0.8" (w/Fans)
-
- Card Length
- 13.3" (18.3" w/o Center Cage)
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 27.2lbs
-
- External Bays
- 3x 5.25"
-
- Internal Bays
- 8x 3.5" (8x 2.5" shared on 3.5" tray)
-
- Card Slots
- 10
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0/Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- 3-Speed Fan
-
- Front Fans
- 2x 140mm (supports 2x 120mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 140mm (supports 1x 120mm)
-
- Top Fans
- 2x 140mm (supports 2x 120mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
Azza CSAZ-GT 1
-
- Type
- Full Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- XL-ATX, EATX, ATX, MicroATX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 25.6" x 9.8" x 24.5"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 2.2"
-
- Card Length
- 14.6"
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 30.0lbs
-
- External Bays
- 9x 5.25"
-
- Internal Bays
- 5x 3.5" (by 5.25" Adapter Tray), 5x 2.5" (shared on 3.5" tray)
-
- Card Slots
- 9
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0/Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Front Fans
- 1x 90mm
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 120mm
-
- Top Fans
- 1x 230mm (supports 4x 120mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- Right: 1x 120mm (supports 2x 120mm)
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
Corsair Carbide Clear 600C
-
- Type
- Full Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- EATX, ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 21.2" x 10.3" x 18.3"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 2.2" Downward
-
- Card Length
- 14.6"
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 21.5lbs
-
- External Bays
- 2x 5.25"
-
- Internal Bays
- 2x 3.5", 3x 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 8
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0/Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- 3-Speed Fan
-
- Front Fans
- 2x 140mm (supports 2x 120mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 140mm (supports 1x 120mm)
-
- Top Fans
- ✗
-
- Bottom Fans
- up to 3x 120 / 2x 140mm
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
Phanteks Enthoo Evolv
-
- Type
- Mid-Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- EATX, ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 20.7 x 9.8 x 20.0"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 0.6"
-
- Card Length
- 16.5"
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 28lbs
-
- External Bays
- ✗
-
- Internal Bays
- 5x 3.5" (+3 optional), 2x 2.5" (+5 shared on 3.5" tray, +1 optional)
-
- Card Slots
- 7
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0 / Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- LED Color
-
- Front Fans
- 2x 140mm (supports 3x 120mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 140mm (supports 1x 120mm)
-
- Top Fans
- ✗ (supports 3x 120 / 2x 140mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
Rosewill B2 Spirit
-
- Type
- Full Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- HPTX, XL-ATX, EATX, ATX, MicroATX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 26.2 x 9.9 x 25.6"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 3.5" (2.5" w/Fans)
-
- Card Length
- 15.9"
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 37.8lbs
-
- External Bays
- 4x 5.25"
-
- Internal Bays
- 13x 3.5", 13x 2.5" (shared on 3.5" tray)
-
- Card Slots
- 10
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 4x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0/Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Front Fans
- 2x 140mm
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 140mm (supports 1x 120mm)
-
- Top Fans
- 1x 230mm (supports 3x 120/140mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
NZXT Phantom 410
-
- Type
- Mid-Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 20.5 x 8.7 x 21.4"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1.25" (without top fan)
-
- Card Length
- 10.8"
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 20.8lbs
-
- External Bays
- 3x 5.25"
-
- Internal Bays
- 6x 3.5", 6x 2.5" (shared on 3.5" tray)
-
- Card Slots
- 7
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0/Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- 3-Speed Fan
-
- Front Fans
- 1x 120mm (supports ???x 140mm, 2x 120mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 120mm
-
- Top Fans
- 1x 140mm (supports 2x 140/120mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- Left: ✗ (supports 1x 140/120mm)
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
Cooler Master MasterBox 5
-
- Type
- Mid-Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- EATX, ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 18.7" x 8.7" x 19.7"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1.0"
-
- Card Length
- 16.3"
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 16.1lbs
-
- External Bays
- ✗ (2x Flex Holes 5.25")
-
- Internal Bays
- 2x 3.5", 2 +2*x 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 7
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0 / Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Front Fans
- 1x 120mm (2x 140 / 3x 120mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 120mm
-
- Top Fans
- ✗
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- Right: ✗ (supports 2x 120mm)
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
Enermax Ostrog GT
-
- Type
- Mid-Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 20.1 x 9.5 x 19.5"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1.5"
-
- Card Length
- 11.0"
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 16.9lbs
-
- External Bays
- 3x 5.25"
-
- Internal Bays
- 8x 3.5" / 2x 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 8 + 1
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0/Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- Fan LED
-
- Front Fans
- 2x 140mm
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 120mm
-
- Top Fans
- ✗ (supports 2x 140/120mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
Fractal Design Define R4
-
- Type
- Mid-Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 18.3 x 9.1 x 21.1"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1.2"
-
- Card Length
- 12.1"
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 25.6lbs
-
- External Bays
- 2x 5.25"
-
- Internal Bays
- 8x 3.5", 8x 2.5" (shared on 3.5" tray)
-
- Card Slots
- 7 + 1
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0/Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- 3-Speed Fan
-
- Front Fans
- 1x 140mm (supports 2x 140mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 140mm (supports 1x 140/120mm)
-
- Top Fans
- ✗ (supports 2x 140/120mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- Left: ✗ (supports 1x 140/120mm)
-
- Dampening
- Foam (Front), Cloth (Side), Foam (Top)
-
-
Fractal Design Define S
-
- Type
- Mid-Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 18.3 x 9.2 x 21.0"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1.8"
-
- Card Length
- 16.8" (w/fan)
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 18.2lbs
-
- External Bays
- ✗
-
- Internal Bays
- 3x 3.5", 2x 2.5" +3(Shared on 3.5" tray)
-
- Card Slots
- 7
-
- Ports/Jacks
- ???
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Front Fans
- 1x 140mm (supports 3x 120/140mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 140mm (supports 1x 120mm)
-
- Top Fans
- ✗ (supports 4x 120mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- Asphalt (Right)
-
-
NZXT S340 Elite
-
- Type
- Mid Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 18.6" x 8.3" x 17.5"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1.1"
-
- Card Length
- 15.3"
-
- Weight
- 17.8 Pounds
-
- External Bays
- ✗
-
- Internal Bays
- 2 x 3.5", 3 x 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 7
-
- Front Fans
- ✗ (2x 120/140mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 120mm
-
- Top Fans
- ✗ (1x 140mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
- Power Supply Format
- N/A
-
- Ports/Jacks
- N/A
-
- Other
- N/A
-
-
SilverStone Primera PM01
-
- Type
- Mid Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 22.5" x 8.6" x 21.9"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1.3+1.5"
-
- Card Length
- 16.7"
-
- Weight
- 19.4 Pounds
-
- External Bays
- ✗
-
- Internal Bays
- 3x 3.5", 2 +3*x 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 7
-
- Front Fans
- 3x 140mm (3x 120/140mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 140mm (1x 120mm)
-
- Top Fans
- ✗ (3x 120 / 2x 140mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
- Power Supply Format
- N/A
-
- Ports/Jacks
- N/A
-
- Other
- N/A
-
-
BitFenix Aurora
-
- Type
- Mid-Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 19.3 x 8.5 x 20.3"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 2.6"
-
- Card Length
- 18.4"
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 22.6lbs
-
- External Bays
- ✗
-
- Internal Bays
- 4 x 3.5", 3 x 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 7
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0/Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- LED Color
-
- Front Fans
- ✗ (2x 120/140mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 120mm (1x 92mm)
-
- Top Fans
- ✗ (2x 120/140mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
BitFenix Pandora
-
- Type
- Mid-Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 20.2 x 8.0 x 22.2"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 2.5"
-
- Card Length
- 16.3"
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 21.9lbs
-
- External Bays
- ✗
-
- Internal Bays
- 4x 3.5", 4 +4*x 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 7
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0/Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- LED Color
-
- Front Fans
- 1x 140mm (3x 120 / 2x 140mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 120mm
-
- Top Fans
- ✗ (3x 120 / 2x 140mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
Cooler Master MasterCase 5
-
- Type
- Mid-Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 21.6 x 9.3 x 20.7"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1.5" (Expandable)
-
- Card Length
- 11.6"-16.2" (w/o Center Cage )
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 23lbs
-
- External Bays
- 2x 5.25"
-
- Internal Bays
- 2x 3.5" (Expandable), 2x 2.5" (Expandable) +2 (Shared on 3.5" tray)
-
- Card Slots
- 7
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0 / Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Front Fans
- 1x 140mm (supports 3x 120/140mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 140mm (supports 1x 120mm)
-
- Top Fans
- ✗ (supports 2x 120/140mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
Corsair Carbide Air 740No Review
-
- Type
- Mid-Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 20.0 x 13.3 x 16.9"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 2.8"
-
- Card Length
- 13.1" (w/fans)
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 19.5lbs
-
- External Bays
- ✗
-
- Internal Bays
- 3x 3.5", 4 +3*x 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 8
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0 / Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- LED Power
-
- Front Fans
- 2x 140mm (3x 120mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 140mm (1x 120mm)
-
- Top Fans
- ✗ (2x 120/140mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗ (2x 120/140mm)
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
Fractal Design Define C
-
- Type
- Mid-Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 17.9 x 8.3 x 16.3"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1.2"
-
- Card Length
- 12.4" w/fans
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 14.6lbs
-
- External Bays
- ✗
-
- Internal Bays
- 3 +2*x 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 7
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0 / Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Front Fans
- 1x 120mm (3x 120 / 2x 140mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 120mm
-
- Top Fans
- ✗ (2x 120/140mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- Asphalt (Front), Asphalt (Side), Foam (Top)
-
-
Zalman Z9 Neo
-
- Type
- Mid-Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 20.2 x 8.1 x 19.2"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1.3" w/fans
-
- Card Length
- 16.2" w/fans
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 14.8lbs
-
- External Bays
- 2x 5.25"
-
- Internal Bays
- 2x +2*** 3.5", 2 +2* +2***x 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 7
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0/Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Front Fans
- 2x 120mm (2x 140mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 120mm
-
- Top Fans
- 2x 120mm
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- Foam (Front)
-
-
Zalman Z11 Neo
-
- Type
- Mid-Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 20.7 x 10.4 x 20.9"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1.5"
-
- Card Length
- 11.1" (16.6" w/o Center Cage)
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 17.3lbs
-
- External Bays
- 1x 5.25"
-
- Internal Bays
- 8x 3.5", 1x 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 7
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0/Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Front Fans
- 1x 120mm (supports 2x 120mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 120mm
-
- Top Fans
- 1x 120mm (supports 2x 120/140mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- Left: 1x 80mm, Right: 1x 80mm
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
Cooler Master MasterCase Pro 3
-
- Type
- Mid-Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 19.9 x 9.3 x 18.8"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 2.5"
-
- Card Length
- 14.6"
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 20.1lbs
-
- External Bays
- ✗
-
- Internal Bays
- 2x 3.5", 2 +2*x 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 5
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0 / Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Front Fans
- 1x 140mm (2x 120/140mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 140mm (1x 120mm)
-
- Top Fans
- ✗ (2x 120/140mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
Cougar QBX
-
- Type
- Mini Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 10.24 x 7.01 x 14.49"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1.25"
-
- Card Length
- 13.78"
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 9.8lbs
-
- External Bays
- Only Supports a Single Slim ODD
-
- Internal Bays
- 1x 3.5", 4x 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- One, Double Width, Full Height
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0 / Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Front Fans
- 1x 80mm (Not Included)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 90mm
-
- Top Fans
- 2x 120mm (Not Included)
-
- Bottom Fans
- 2x 120mm (Not Included)
-
- Side Fans
- Left: 1x 120mm (Not Included) or 120mm Radiator with 120mm fan or 240mm radiator with 1x 120mm fan
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
Fractal Design Define Nano S
-
- Type
- Mini Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 13.54 x 7.99 x 16.22" (344 x 203 x 412mm)
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1.2" (30.48mm)
-
- Card Length
- 12.4" (315mm)
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 11.02lbs (windowless version) / 9.92lbs (window version)
-
- External Bays
- ✗
-
- Internal Bays
- 2x 3.5", 4x 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 2
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0 / Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Front Fans
- 1x 140mm (supports 2x 140mm or 2x 120mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 120mm
-
- Top Fans
- ✗ (supports 2x 140mm or 2x 120mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗ (supports 1x 120mm)
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✓ front / ✓ left (windowsless version) right / ✓ (removable) top
-
-
Lian Li PC-Q10
-
- Type
- Cube
-
- Motherboard Support
- Mini-ITX, DTX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 10.9 x 8.1 x 13.2"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1.5"
-
- Card Length
- 10.6"
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 5.0lbs
-
- External Bays
- 1x Slim ODD
-
- Internal Bays
- 2x 3.5" (or 3x x 2.5")
-
- Card Slots
- 2
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0 / Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Front Fans
- ✗
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 120mm
-
- Top Fans
- ✗ (supports 1x 120mm | 1x 120/240mm ext.)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗ (supports 2x 120mm)
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
Lian Li PC-Q34
-
- Type
- Cube
-
- Motherboard Support
- Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 12.99" x 8.97" x 9.84" (330mm x 228mm x 250mm)
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- N/A
-
- Card Length
- 8.66" (220mm)
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2 / SFX, up to 7.08" (180mm)
-
- Weight
- 4.077lbs (1.85kg)
-
- External Bays
- ✗
-
- Internal Bays
- 2x 3.5", 2x 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 2
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0 / Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Front Fans
- ✗
-
- Rear Fans
- ✗
-
- Top Fans
- ✗
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
NZXT Manta
-
- Type
- Mini Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 16.77" x 9.65" x 17.71" (426mm x 245mm x 450mm)
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1"
-
- Card Length
- 14.29" (363mm)
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2 / SFX, up to 14.29" (363mm)
-
- Weight
- 15.87lbs (7.2kg)
-
- External Bays
- ✗
-
- Internal Bays
- 2x 3.5", 3x 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 2
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0 / Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Front Fans
- 2x 120mm
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 120mm
-
- Top Fans
- ✗
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
SilverStone Milo ML08
-
- Type
- Slim Desktop
-
- Motherboard Support
- Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 3.43" x 14.96" x 14.57"
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- ✗
-
- Card Length
- 13.78"
-
- Power Supply Format
- SFX & SFX-L
-
- Weight
- 7.71 Pounds
-
- External Bays
- Slim Optical
-
- Internal Bays
- (1*) 3.5", (2+1*) 2.5" (*w/o GPU)
-
- Card Slots
- 2
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0 / Headphone, Mic
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Front Fans
- ✗
-
- Rear Fans
- ✗
-
- Top Fans
- ✗
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
Extended ATX cases are required to hold motherboards up to 13" deep (front-to-back). Though such motherboards still fit within the 12" north-to-south confines of ATX, many of these cases are also compatible with the eight-slot XL-ATX form factor.
Bigger isn't always better, as many builders don't actually need a bunch of drive bays or slots to hold all their equipment. Mini-ITX fits the performance of a standard tower into compact spaces such as home theaters and small desks, and some of these compact units even have carrying handles for easy transport to gaming events (LAN parties).
Smaller motherboards can always be installed in larger cases - e.g. Mini-ITX simply utilizes four of the mounting holes from the standard ATX specification. Yet the reverse is sometimes also true, as many ATX cases are designed to hold so-called “oversized ATX” motherboards. Often mislabeled as E-ATX, these motherboards technically fall short of the actual 12" x 13" Extended ATX specification. Therefore, we recommend that prospective buyers of any “oversized ATX" motherboards look at the photos, descriptions and measurements of any ATX case before making a purchase.
Best Extended ATX Cases
We don't comment on cases we haven't tested.
This appears to especially be a problem with the cheaper cases.
It is critically important that the metal panels of the case to all be connected
to the earth ground. This is provided on a properly built case via the ground
pin of the power supply cord. Improper grounding can cause anything from
intermitent failure to outright catastrophic destruction due to static discharge.
An unground case can also cause interference with cell phones, Bluetooth, Wifi
and other equipment that use RF signals to communicate as the lack of a proper
ground significantly reduces the ability of the case to divert the RF signals
generated by the electronics to the earth ground.
The problem occurs especially in the cheaper cases where the various panels
in the case are all separately painted then riveted together. The paint prevents
the panels from being electrically attached to each other.
With out a proper ground a static discharge has no place to go except through
your expensive electronics inside that improperly designed case. If you're
lucky it will only cause a glitch or a crash. If you are unlucky it will
destroy your electronics.
A quick way to check if the case is properly designed is first do a visual.
Do you see paint under the area where the panels meet? That is a potential
indicatin of a problem. A better check is to use a VOM to test the conductivity
of the case. The most critical is between the power supply ground and the
motherboard mount screws. With the power supply mounted in the case, but not
the motherboard, measure the resistance between the power supply ground and
the motherboard mounting jack screws. The resistence should be under one ohm
(preferably less than 0.2 ohms).
Note: You should do this without the motherboard in the case as it can
interfer with the measurement via the power and signal cabling. You also want
to make sure each jack screw is properly grounded.
Less important, but still an important issue is making sure the vaious panels
are properly grounded. This make required scratching some of the paint off
to gain access to the metal underneath. Each panel should show one ohm or
less resistance to the power supply earth ground.
A new case "enhancement" these days is screwless drive mounts. That makes it
easy to replace the drives, but it also prevents proper earth grounding of
the drives. Most are well enough designed these days that you can get away
without a proper earth ground, but it can potentially cause to problems.
Note: Cases that are not properly grounded will not pass UL, FCC, IEC, ISO
or any other electronics regulatory agency tests.
