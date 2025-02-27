Asus' 5-Star ROG Strix 27-inch QHD XG27ACS 180Hz gaming monitor drops to $199 — with Monster Hunter: Wilds for free

On the daily hunt for great deals, the Asus ROG Strix XG27ACS came into my sights. This is a fantastic price for a high-spec gaming monitor that scored five stars in our review of the Asus ROG Strix XG27ACS just last year. Not too many years ago, a monitor of this caliber would have been more commonly priced at around the $350 mark. You're getting a great deal of bang for your buck from this monitor for the price. Plus, with any purchase of the Asus ROG Strix XG27ACS, you can also claim a copy of the latest Monster Hunter game from Capcom - Monster Hunter: Wilds. The game alone is $70 on Steam and will be released tomorrow, February 28, 2025.

A great opportunity for an upgrade for a gaming PC or games console, the 27-inch Asus ROG Strix XG27ACS gaming monitor is just $199 at Amazon. With an original list price of $269, you're saving up to $70 on the monitor alone, but with the free Monster Hunter game, you're making a combined saving of up to $140.

This 27-inch gaming monitor from Asus has a Fast IPS screen with a flat panel and a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. For gaming, the monitor also sports a very fast 180Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay and a 1ms Gray to Gray response time to help eliminate ghosting. Other features of the XG27ACS include HDR 400 and 133% sRGB color gamut. Connect to your PC or console via DisplayPort, HDMI, or USB-C with video and power delivery.

Asus ROG Strix XG27ACS Gaming Monitor: now $199 at Amazon (was $269) Plus free Monster Hunter Wilds game

This 27-inch gaming monitor from Asus has a fast IPS screen with a flat panel and a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The monitor also sports a very fast 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms Gray to Gray response time. Other features include HDR 400, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C with video and power delivery.

The Asus ROG Strix XG27ACS comes with a functional monitor stand that allows you to raise and lower the screen, tilt, and even rotate the screen into a portrait position. If you would rather lift the screen off of the desk and relocate it to a monitor arm, there is VESA-compliant mounting.

Don't forget to look at our Amazon coupon codes for February 2025 and see if you can save on today's deal or other products at Amazon.