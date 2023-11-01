Best Buy Black Friday Sale: Samsung 32-Inch Odyssey G5 Down to $249

More Black Friday deals at Best Buy today sees another gaming monitor bargain, this time it's the turn of the Samsung Odyssey G5. Incorporating a large 32-inch VA panel the Odyssey G5 can produce excellent blacks, thanks to the benefits of VA panels and its 3000:1 contrast ratio. There are negatives to VA panels though such as decreased viewing angles, but positives also include fast GTG response times and good contrast.

You can pick up the Samsung Odyssey G5 for just $249 from Best Buy in these early Black Friday sales, saving up to $150 from the MSRP price. With its large 32-inch size and 2560 x 1440 resolution, along with a high 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms GTG response time, you're getting a lot of monitor for the money. This would be ideal for a small gaming setup or even a second monitor.

Samsung Odyssey G5: now $249 at Best Buy (was $399)

With its large 32-inch VA panel, 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution, high 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms GTG response time, you're getting a lot of features for the money.

With support for AMD FreeSync, screen tearing shouldn't be an issue combined with a high 165Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth images whilst gaming. You will need to connect via DisplayPort to get the full refresh speed, but other options are available if you're using this as a second screen or monitor for a games console. Connectivity for the Samsung Odyssey includes 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, and 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, plus a headphone jack should you ever need it.

The Samsung Odyssey G5 is 100mm x 100mm VESA mount compatible if you want to replace the included stand and mount the screen on a monitor arm wall mount. The Odyssey G5 also comes with a 1-year manufacturer's parts and labor warranty.