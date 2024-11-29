Save big on this UltraGear QHD 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

The Black Friday season has arrived and so have the deals, including on this great 34-inch curved gaming monitor from LG. With a VA panel, HDR 10 and 160 Hz refresh, you get a lot of monitor for your money.

The ultra-wide QHD VA panel has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 and an aspect ratio of 21:9, and the screen curves to place you in the middle of the action, (or the middle of a spreadsheet). Using HDMI you get the full 3440 x 1440 resolution at 85Hz, but to unlock the full 160Hz 3440 x 1440 you need to use DisplayPort.

With a 160 Hz refresh rate and 1ms motion blur reduction (MBR), your gaming will be free of ghosting and blur, useful for esports gaming. AMD FreeSync Premium support means that screen tearing, flicker and stuttering are smoothed out, to keep you in the game. There's also an on screen crosshair, for those times when you need accuracy to save the day.

The one-click stand is easy to assemble, and provides a stylish means to support the monitor, but you can also use a VESA mount to connect it to your favorite stand / arm.

