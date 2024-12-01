The Samsung Odyssey G5 WQHD curved gaming monitor at all-time low $299 for Cyber Monday

If you've been holding out for a high-quality gaming monitor but don't want to pay premium prices, you should check out this offer from Newegg on the Samsung Odyssey G5 WQHD curved gaming display. It debuted with a price tag of $549 but it's currently marked down to just $299 in time for Cyber Monday—its lowest price to date.

This gaming monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium certified and has plenty of juicy specs to get excited about. It's huge, spanning 34 inches across and has a curved panel with a dense, WQHD resolution. If you want to see how it stacks up against other monitors leading the market, check out our list of best gaming monitors for 2024.

Samsung Odyssey G5 WQHD Curved Monitor: now $299 at Newegg (was $549)

This 34-inch gaming monitor has a curved VA panel with a WQHD resolution. It's AMD FreeSync Premium certified and has a high refresh rate of 165Hz. You get both an HDMI port and DisplayPort input to take advantage of.

The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor features a 34-inch VA panel with a curvature graded at 1000R. Its WQHD resolution measures in at 3440 x 1440px alongside a high refresh rate of 165Hz and a short response time of just 1ms. This sets it apart from your run-of-the-mill FHD gaming displays, making it a great go-to option for gamers and professionals who rely on media alike.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Odyssey G5 Spec Samsung Odyssey G5 Size 34 Panel VA Resolution 4K UHD, 3440 x 1440px Refresh Rate 165Hz Response Time 1ms Video Input 1x HDMI 2, DP 1.4 Curvature 1000R

The monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium certified for its performance and is backed up with HDR10 support along with a brightness that caps out at 250 Nits. For video input, it comes with both an HDMI 2 port and a DisplayPort 1.4 input. You also get a 3.5mm jack for connecting external audio peripherals.

As of writing, it's not clear for how long this discount will be made available but you can pick it up for yourself over at the Samsung Odyssey G5 product page at Newegg.