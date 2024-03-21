Samsung's massive 49-inch G9 curved gaming monitor drops to an all-time-low of $799

If you've been holding out for a large-scale curved gaming display, now is a great time to check Amazon , where you can find a sale on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9. This monitor takes up a lot of desk space and is far from intended for casual users, but it's great for gaming and serious productivity. It usually sells for around $1,299, but today it's marked down to $899. And a coupon is available on the product page to take an additional $100 off. The coupon must be applied before you add it to your cart to redeem the offer.

We had the opportunity to review another edition of the Samsung Odyssey G9 last and found it to be a very pleasant experience. Note though, that the model we reviewed featured an OLED panel, while this one is an LCD.

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Monitor: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45723&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CP6HW894%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">now $799 at Amazon (was $1299)

This curved gaming display has a resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels. It can reach a high refresh rate of 240Hz and has a curvature of 1000R. The Samsung Odyssey G9 is also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified for variable refresh.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor features a 49-inch LCD Panel with an impressive resolution of 5120 x 1440. It has a slight curve throughout for a more immersive experience, graded at 1000R. It can reach a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz alongside a short response time of just 1ms.

This monitor has performance to back up its size, with an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification. It has multiple input options, including two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input. Two USB 3.0 ports are also available for connecting external peripherals.

