Get over $800 off this Alienware m15 R4 with RTX 3080 in the best gaming laptop deal of the day

Good deals on RTX 3080 gaming laptops are hard to find, but to get over $800 off is ludicrous! At least, that’s what we thought until we stumbled upon this deal.
Right now, the Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptop with RTX 3080 GPU is now $810 off — driving the price down to $2,399.
Alienware m15 R4: was $3,209, now $2,399 @ Dell
This configuration of Alienware's m15 R4 offers the 10th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. This is paired with a buttery smooth 144Hz 1080p display and powerful speakers for immersive gaming.
Of course, the big selling points here are the ridiculously good specs — demonstrating a strong power-to-price ratio, but there is a lot more to love about the Alienware m15 R4, as you can read in our review.
From the snappy keyboard and sleek design, to the advanced cooling system that ensures all the components run at their best, this is a powerful portable rig that offers peak value for money at this price.