Overclocked Radeon RX 5600 XT Drops to $279

(Image credit: Sapphire)

Want overclocked graphics performance but only want to pay stock-clocked money? Then the Sapphire Radeon Pulse RX 5600 XT 6GB is one of the best tech deals for you right now, thanks to it selling for $279 on Amazon. That price makes it one of the cheapest AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT boards, period.

Beyond price, this Sapphire graphics card has some genuinely impressive upgrades. For starters, the 6GB of GDDR6 graphics memory is clocked at 14 Gbps rather than the 12 Gbps of the reference 5600 XT GPU. That's useful, given the 5600 XT can be a little short on bandwidth, thanks to its 192-bit memory bus.

Sapphire Pulse RX 5600 XT 6GB: was $299, now $279 @ Amazon

An roperly overclocked 5600 XT for stock-clocked money? That'll be the Sapphire Radeon Pulse RX 5600 XT. It's a great 1080p card that can also do a decent job at 1440p. It's often faster than the Nvidia RTX 2060, too, although it lacks hardware ray-tracing capabilities.View Deal

As for the GPU clock, we're talking a maximum boost clock of 1,750 MHz, where the standard board chugs along at just 1,560 MHz. All told, you're looking at an excess of 10% additional gaming performance or around an extra five - 10 frames per second, depending on the game in question and settings used.

Elsewhere, you get all the usual goodies that come with any 5600 XT board. That means it's the most advanced graphics technology AMD currently offers and is based on exactly the same Navi 10 GPU with 10.3 billion transistors as the much more expensive Radeon RX 5700 XT.

Speaking of Radeon siblings, the 5600 XT shares most of its specs with the $349 RX 5700 XT. It has the same 2,304 shaders, 144 texture units and 64 render outputs. The main differences are clock speeds and memory bus. We expect this Sapphire card to offer great performance at 1080p with ultra settings and to be plenty capable at 1440p using medium settings. Note that the standard RX 5600 XT sits above the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in the GPU hierarchy.