This Acer Nitro 1440p Gaming Monitor Is Now on Sale at Its Lowest Price Yet

The best gaming monitors you can buy on a budget usually give you a sharp QHD resolution and smooth refresh rate, with a price cut to boot. A year ago, we wrote about one such gaming monitor back when it cost $299 . But now, this gorgeous QHD panel is even cheaper at less than $250.

At Amazon, the Acer Nitro XV272U gaming monitor is now just $247.99, thanks to a $52 discount that's active for today only!

Acer Nitro XV272U: was $299.99, now $247.99 at Amazon

The XC272U from Acer features a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR, adaptive sync and an over 90% DCI-P3 color gamut — all in a premium monitor that comes packed with stereo speakers for convenience.View Deal

As you can read in our Acer Nitro XV272U review , there’s a lot to love about this gaming display, from the impressive HDR contrast to the out-the-box accuracy and solid gaming performance.

If you're worried about screen tearing, don't be. This monitor also supports AMD FreeSync. With a DisplayHDR 400 certification, you can also expect vibrant colors for enhanced image clarity.

Plus, with a variety of I/O including Display Port, HDMI and four USB 3.0 ports, plus VESA-compatible mounting along with that ergonomic stand, this monitor will take pride of place in any setup.

But be quick, this offer ends today. If you’ve been looking to upgrade the screen on your desk, this deal is a perfect opportunity to do just that.